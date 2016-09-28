Congress eyes deal to avert troop pay freeze

WASHINGTON — With three days to go, Republicans and Democrats said Wednesday that they have a plan to pass a temporary federal budget to keep the government open – and avert possible troop pay freezes and civilian defense furloughs.

Republican leaders said the compromise could placate Democrats by adding emergency funding into separate legislation that they demanded for the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., said Wednesday morning he felt “very comfortable” with the GOP plan.

Political brinksmanship this week threatened to grind government to a halt and cause financial headaches for active-duty troops if their paychecks are delayed. It has become common on Capitol Hill where a year ago lawmakers were fighting over efforts to halt funding for abortion-provider Planned Parenthood, causing the Defense Department to warn its personnel of pay freezes and potential furloughs for hundreds of thousands of civilian workers.

“We are hopeful we will soon reach an agreement with our Democratic colleagues to move forward with a clean [continuing resolution] Zika package,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., referring to the stop-gap budget bill that could keep the government funded through Dec. 9.

Democrats defeated two attempts to bring the spending bill to a vote on the Senate floor Tuesday, demanding Republicans reopen negotiations so they could add $220 million to improve the public water systems in Flint, where contaminated drinking water exposed thousands of children to high levels of lead.

The budget bill already includes money for veteran and military construction projects, emergency funding to fight the Zika virus, aid for flood damaged areas in Louisiana and funding to combat the nationwide opioid epidemic. But Senate Democrats, two of whom represent Michigan, said Flint has waited a year for aid.

To break the impasse, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said the House was set Wednesday afternoon to consider an amendment to a water infrastructure bill that would add money for Flint.

“That will help unlock the [temporary budget bill], which has been stalling in the Senate, which now I think will be unstuck,” Ryan said. “We should be able to move this through, I believe, before Friday.”

It will require the support of Democrats, who appeared to be veering away from a public showdown as the end of the week looms and the November election approaches. Congress has resorted to a temporary budget through December because it failed to pass an annual budget on time due to deep political divisions.

Reid said he was given assurances by Republican leadership and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that a separate bill with the water funding would be passed after the presidential election when Congress returns from a recess.

“I am convinced there is going to be help for Flint in the lame-duck,” Reid said. “We have been waiting for a long time for this and it is going to happen.”

He said there remains “a couple of other outstanding issues” related to the temporary budget bill but they should be resolved before the end of the week.

