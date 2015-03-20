Colo. man killed by police left Marines in May, didn't meet 'expectations and standards'

Officials said the former Marine shot and killed by police after entering a University of Colorado building wielding a machete displayed character "incongruent with Marine Corps' expectations and standards," but his friends said he was a "goofball" at heart who had overcome a rough upbringing to excel as a drill instructor.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office identified the suspect Thursday night as Brandon Simmons, 28, of Thornton.

On Friday morning, Major Garron Garn with the U.S. Marine Corps' Manpower and Reserve Affairs confirmed that Simmons was an active Marine from 2006 to May of this year, when he was discharged as a lance corporal.

Garn said he could not disclose the nature of Simmons' discharge, but did say Simmons' rank when he left the service was not in line with the typical trajectory for someone in the Marines for 10 years.

"Mr. Simmons' rank at discharge is indicative of the fact that the character of his service was incongruent with Marine Corps' expectations and standards," Garn said.

Logan Thompson, who was a drill instructor with Simmons in San Diego, said Simmons was sergeant as a drill instructor — two ranks higher than a lance corporal — but did not know why Simmons left the Marine Corps or why he left with the lower rank.

"He just got out entirely," Thompson said. "It was kind of weird."

Another fellow drill instructor who worked with Simmons but asked that his name not be used said drill instructors are especially vulnerable to complaints and discipline because of their highly visible roles.

"He cared, and he was hard on recruits because that's exactly what recruits need," he said. "Every day you do what we do as a drill instructor, you put your career on the line. It could have been a million different things."

Thompson said when he wasn't an instructor, Simmons was naturally a good-natured "goofball."

"He was a great man," Thompson said. "I definitely loved that dude like a brother."

But even Thompson admitted something changed a few years ago.

"We don't know if he had a breaking point or something," Thompson said. "But something wasn't clicking. There was something different."



In Wednesday's incident at CU, emergency responders were first alerted around 9:15 a.m. that a man with a machete — later identified as Simmons — had entered the Champions Center, the newly expanded athletics and sports-medicine facility west of Folsom Street on Stadium Drive.

Fourteen CU police officers and nine Boulder police officers responded to the scene and confronted Simmons. When he reportedly refused to comply with orders to put down the machete, two officers shot him.

Simmons died at the scene. It has not been revealed how many shots the officers fired or where Simmons was hit.

The two officers — CU police Officer Clay Austin, who has been with the department for four years, and Boulder police Officer Jason Connor, a three-year veteran — were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the county's Critical Incident Team. Wednesday's incident was the third officer-involved shooting in Boulder County this year.

Officials have not revealed any possible motive for the incident, but a source close to the investigation told the Daily Camera the suspect was a "religious zealot of some kind" and who had been overheard talking about "looking for sinners."

The source said the suspect approached a woman sitting in her car in the parking lot outside the Champions Center and wrote a message referring to the Ten Commandments on the vehicle before he entered the sports-medicine facility.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Simmons speaks out against the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

"Get the (expletive) over it," Simmons said in the video. "They want the human population to stop focusing on all the money and the conflict, they want you to focus on the racism and that stuff."

Another of Simmons' friends, who did not want to be identified, said he didn't know about any of Simmons' religious or political leanings, but did say he "came up in a tough world."

"Everybody has their 'side' to them," the friend said. "He was him; he was Brandon."

He said he was never worried about Simmons being violent and that his family had traveled once with Simmons' family.

"It's just crazy," he said. "I don't blame the officers for doing what they did. But if he was fighting the internal demons, they just prescribed him his mediation, and it was bullets."

Thompson said he first met Simmons in 2012 when they were training together to become drill instructors. He said because of Simmons' rough upbringing, nothing fazed him and the other relied on him.

"He was always the guy to make a joke of it," Thompson said. "Anything they tried to put us through, he laughed it off."

Thompson said Simmons had been deployed to Iraq and possibly Afghanistan, and had two children. Thompson said Simmons' wife left him, and he sort of "lost himself."

"He wanted everybody's approval and he was a people-pleaser," Thompson said. "That made him special, but it also made him very vulnerable."

Whatever caused the change in him in recent years, Thompson said he will be mourned by his fellow Marines.

"He was really good dude, and he is going to be missed by a lot of guys," Thompson said.

Thompson said he doesn't fault the officers and said it sounds like they tried to talk to Simmons. Thompson just hopes that people will remember Simmons for more than the events of Wednesday morning.

"I want him to be remembered for who he was," Thomspon said. "Not for this."



