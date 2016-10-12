Collision damaged Navy ship leaving port before Matthew
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 12, 2016
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. Navy officials say the USS Montgomery was damaged during a collision with a tugboat as it prepared to leave Mayport Naval Station for safe waters ahead of Hurricane Matthew.
Naval Surface Forces spokesman Cmdr. John Perkins tells the Florida Times-Union the repair work was above water line so the repair was "relatively simple." He says it appears high waves and heavy wind contributed to the Oct. 4 collision.
The newly commissioned ship made it to Norfolk, Virginia, on its own power and is scheduled to return to Mayport, near Jacksonville, to complete repairs.
Mayport spokesman Bill Austin says none of the ships that remained it the Mayport basin during the storm sustained damage.
The USS Anzio and the USS Iwo Jima also left port ahead of the storm.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump draws fire for PTSD comments
US, Afghan forces kill leader of 2009 attack on Sri Lanka cricket team
Fighting to change history: Korean vet accused of treason says he saved his country
Military leaders unveil new technology-driven, multi-domain battle concept
Government contractor charged with stealing top-secret data
Taliban explosives are becoming more powerful, and Afghan soldiers are paying the price