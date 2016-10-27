Coast Guard delivers tons of seized cocaine to San Diego
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 27, 2016
SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Coast Guard has delivered more than 39,000 pounds of cocaine to San Diego — including some seized from a virtual mini-submarine.
A Coast Guard cutter on Thursday off-loaded narcotics that were confiscated in 25 separate busts that took place off the coasts of Central and South America over the past fiscal year.
That includes 5,600 pounds of coke — valued at $73 million — that were seized from a semi-submersible in September. The vessel had a mostly submerged hull with only a cockpit and exhaust pipe above the water.
Altogether, the Coast Guard and its partners seized 416,600 pounds of cocaine between October of 2015 and the end of September 2016.
The agency also captured a record 585 suspected drug smugglers.
At Naval Base San Diego, an armed member of the U.S. Coast Guard watches over cocaine seized by the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche during its current deployment, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in San Diego.
Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP
