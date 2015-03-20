Coast Guard community mourns death of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard ensign

A 2016 Coast Guard Academy graduate is being remembered for his passion for life and serving his country.

Richard "Ricky" Davies, 22, died Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck by a van in Durham, N.H., on Friday. The accident occurred on Route 4 at 4 a.m., when a bread delivery van, driven by 44-year-old Jason Poulin of North Waterboro, Maine, who was on his way to make a delivery, struck Davies, who was standing in the road, according to police.

Davies was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was taken off life support Sunday afternoon, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but Durham Deputy Chief Rene Kelley said that he did not anticipate any charges being brought against the driver.

A native of Richardson, Texas, Davies was a marine and environmental sciences major at the academy, and a member of the soccer team.

Davies' father, Michael Davies, said he was not ready to speak about his son, but directed The Day to Chris Parsons, head soccer coach at the academy, and Cmdr. Tim Brown, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma, to which Davies was assigned.

The news of his death "hit everybody pretty hard," Parsons said.

Davies came from one of the best club soccer teams in Texas, the Dallas Texans, according to Parsons who said, "My sense was that he was going to come in and impact the program freshman year, and he did."

Davies played forward and midfield for the team. He wasn't tall, but he was very quick and a goal scorer.

Parsons described Davies as being a dedicated teammate, having "plenty of confidence" and "a passion for life."

"He probably achieved everything he wanted to in terms of playing soccer in college, attending the academy, and going on to serve his country," he said.

Davies, who was an ensign in the Coast Guard, served as a deck watch officer on the Tahoma, a medium endurance cutter based in Portsmouth, N.H.

"He was off to a really great start," said Cmdr. Tim Brown, Tahoma's commanding officer. "He was working extremely hard and was well respected by his shipmates for the time and effort he was putting into getting to know them and getting to know his job."

Brown said a number of Davies' shipmates went to the hospital to say goodbye to him, noting that he was the best junior officer in the Coast Guard that they'd ever met.

Davies also stood watch in the ship's Combat Information Center, where communications and intelligence information is gathered to help inform operations.

Usually the assignment is given to a second-year officer, but Brown chose Davies to fill the role because he "felt he could do the job."



