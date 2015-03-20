Clinton, Trump differ on approach to foreign affairs

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump offer starkly different approaches on foreign affairs, forcing Americans to decide if they want a revolutionary break from the bipartisan consensus that has linked U.S. security to its allies in Europe and Asia.

Clinton, who served as secretary of state during President Barack Obama’s first term, has outlined a strategy that would have been recognized by every postwar American president, but Trump echoes the isolationist stance of the 1930s by insisting “we cannot be the policeman of the world.”

Trump has rattled national-security analysts in both political parties by praising Russian President Vladimir Putin as “very much of a leader.” Trump is demanding U.S. allies contribute more money for their defense and at times suggested Japan and South Korea develop their own nuclear weapons.

Trump’s approach is such an abrupt departure that scores of Republican officials — from former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff to former National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft — have broken from their party to endorse Clinton.

“I don’t know any European that would not prefer Clinton over Trump,” said Reinhard Meier-Walser, a professor of international politics at the University of Ratisbon in Germany. “She has the experience and is more credible and trustworthy.”

Peter Mansoor, the Raymond E. Mason chairman in military history at Ohio State University, said, “The danger of adopting the types of policies that Trump seems to advocate is a more chaotic world.”

Mansoor served as executive officer to Gen. David Petraeus in Iraq in 2007 and has endorsed Clinton.

“Although the U.S. might not immediately pay the price from a collapse of stability around the globe, it will in the end suffer consequences from the collapse of global stability,” he said.

Yet Trump has tapped into a deep emotion among Americans weary of a strong international approach that has taken the nation into endless, expensive wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, while creating greater turmoil in the Middle East.

“Just to go down the list — we defend Japan, we defend Germany, we defend South Korea, we defend Saudi Arabia, we defend countries,” Trump said during the first presidential debate. “They do not pay us. But they should be paying us, because we are providing tremendous service and we're losing a fortune. That's why we're losing — we're losing. We lose on everything.”

Trump’s campaign did not make available a foreign-policy expert for an interview, but the nominee has spoken extensively about foreign affairs. Last month, 88 retired senior military officials endorsed him and retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, spoke on behalf of Trump at the Republican convention in Cleveland.

Much of the dispute between Clinton and Trump can be traced to Russia. In August, Trump said “ we could find common ground with Russia” as part of a more aggressive effort to crush the Islamic militants who control large swaths of Syria and smaller sections of Iraq.

Past U.S. efforts to enlist Russian cooperation to fight the militants have foundered because of Putin’s support for Syrian President Bashar Assad. A temporary truce negotiated in September by the United States and Russia collapsed in recriminations as Russia and Syrian warplanes appeared to target a United Nations aid convoy trying to reach the besieged city of Aleppo.

“The Russian government isn’t (indicating) that they are acting in American interest,” said Berthold Rittberger, a professor of political science at Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich.

“Russia in general is not a threat to Europe, but Putin’s foreign policy is more of a threat than a partnership."

By contrast, Clinton has a more skeptical view of Putin. As secretary of state, she enlisted Russian cooperation in trying to curb Iran’s nuclear program, but she is convinced the “current military presence” of Russian forces in “Syria is not helpful,” said Jake Sullivan, Clinton’s top foreign-policy adviser.

“They have contributed to widespread civilian casualties, and more broadly she would be highly skeptical of increased Russian influence anywhere in (the Middle East),” Sullivan said in an interview.

The dispute between Clinton and Trump over Russia has spilled into NATO, an alliance between the United States and 27 countries that was created in the aftermath of World War II.

During a town-hall meeting hosted in March by CNN, Trump described NATO as “largely obsolete” and said it has to be “changed for the better” to fight terrorism. He said NATO countries need to spend more on defense.

The United States devotes 3.3 percent of its gross domestic product for defense, while Germany spends 1.2 percent of its gross domestic product for its military.

But NATO offers the United States a variety of advantages, including two dozen U.S. military bases and access for jets to strike Islamic State in the Middle East. And this year, the U.S., Germany, Great Britain and Canada dispatched 3,000 troops to Poland and the Baltic states to deter Russia.

“Long before Trump came on the scene, Hillary and (former Defense Secretary Robert) Gates said” NATO needed to “step up and do more,” Sullivan said. “And in fact, in the last couple of years, more than 20 NATO members have increased defense spending."

“The last thing we should do is send a signal to the Russians we will not be there for our allies," he said. "We’re not running NATO like a protectionist racket.”

Another of Trump’s controversies was his suggestion that Japan and South Korea develop their own nuclear weapons to stand up against a nuclear-armed North Korea.

“At some point we have to say, you know what, we’re better off if Japan protects itself against this maniac in North Korea. We’re better off, frankly, if South Korea is going to start to protect itself,” he said during the CNN town hall.

Rittberger called the concept “very radical and against existing consensus. If states without nuclear weapons acquire them, who guarantees that they will not turn out to be a threat in the future?”

Trump also has aimed sharp attacks at China, claiming it manipulates its currency to make its exports to the United States less expensive. In a speech in April, Trump said, “China respects strength and by letting them take advantage of us economically, which they are doing like never before, we have lost all of their respect. ...

“A strong and smart America is an America that will find a better friend in China, better than we have right now,” Trump said.

By contrast, Sullivan said Clinton “believes our relationship with China is a mixture of competition and cooperation, and we need to manage our differences. There are places where we will push back,” such as China’s building of artificial islands in the South China Sea.

But, Sullivan said, “this is an incredibly important relationship, and it requires a leader who has real experience.”

