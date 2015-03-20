Civil Air Patrol top leaders gather at Maxwell AFB

Fourteen wing commanders and one regional commander with Civil Air Patrol from all corners of the country became a team this week as they spent four days together at Maxwell Air Force Base learning what it takes to be a better leader.

Each participant in the CAP leadership training was recently selected for a command position. The annual Wing Commanders College at CAP headquarters at Maxwell is the best way for commanders like Col. Regena Aye, commander of the North Central Region to meet and learn from her colleagues.

When the nation calls on Civil Air Patrol pilots and rescue crews to thwart a natural disaster or find someone's loved one, they will need to work together. What a better way than training face-to-face said Aye, who joined CAP as a cadet.

Even then it was the leadership aspect that interested her the most.

"As a regional commander I am responsible for seven wing commanders, so this course will help me to better mentor those wing commanders in the north central area," said Aye, who was taking the course alongside several of those commanders.

"We're building a really good working relationship because my area reaches from North Dakota to Kansas to Missouri and Iowa so it's impossible to meet as often as we'd like."

The intense, graduate-level course, began on Monday and ran through Thursday, prepared Aye and others to be better commanders as well as members of the CAP Command Council and focuses on three main areas of study: leading the organization, wing commander responsibilities and focus lessons.

The curriculum featured seminars, lectures and hands-on exercises in 20 sessions on leadership, accountability, expectations of commanders, legislative affairs, media and branding, safety, ethics, legal matters, helping CAP grow, finances and resources.

By the college’s end, participants will have a better understanding of how to select and develop subordinate unit commanders as well as how to manage CAP’s emergency services, aerospace education, cadet, information technology, public affairs, membership development and logistics programs.

Participants were selected by their region commander and approved by Maj. Gen. Joe Vazquez, CAP’s national commander.

———

©2016 the Montgomery Advertiser (Montgomery, Ala.)

Visit the Montgomery Advertiser (Montgomery, Ala.) at www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.