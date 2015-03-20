Cherry Point Marine dies in motorcycle crash in Havelock
By Drew C. Wilson | Sun Journal, New Bern, N.C. (Tribune News Service) | Published: October 11, 2016
HAVELOCK — Police have identified a motorcyclist who died when he collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Havelock, North Carolina.
Tyrell Jaylon Walaski, 18, of Havelock, died when he ran a stop light and collided with an SUV, Havelock Police Chief David Magnusson said.
Walaski, a Marine stationed at Cherry Point, was driving a 2003 Honda motorcycle east on U.S. 70 around 4:15 p.m. when he failed to stop for the traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Greenfield Heights Boulevard, Magnusson said. He collided with a 2004 Jeep operated by Regina Darlene Dixon, 56, of Newport.
Dixon had been headed west on U.S. 70 and was attempting to make a left turn toward Greenfield Heights Boulevard when Walaski struck the right passenger door of her vehicle, Magnusson said.
Walaski, a native of Newport, Rhode Island, died at the scene, Magnusson said.
According to Magnusson, Walaski was within the speed limit based on the investigation.
“Speed was not a factor. It was basically not stopping at the light,” said Magnusson. “It is a tragic accident.”
Havelock police investigated the crash with help from a New Bern police crash reconstruction specialist. No charges were filed, Magnusson said.
