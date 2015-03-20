Chemical battalion moves to Fort Bliss

A Soldier from the 22nd Chemical Battalion trains for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive elimination operations on Fort A.P. Hill, Va. U.S. Army photo

FORT BLISS — The Army has been restructuring its chemical battalions, and Fort Bliss is a big beneficiary of this move.

The 22nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Battalion moved to Fort Bliss this summer after spending more than 70 years at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.

The battalion will have an uncasing ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at 1st Armored Division headquarters, 11685 Sergeant Major Blvd., to mark its move to Fort Bliss.

Fort Bliss was the only division-level installation in the Army without a chemical or explosive ordnance disposal battalion headquarters.

So this was a natural move, said Lt. Col. Tim Druell, who has commanded the 22nd CBRN Battalion since July of last year.

“It absolutely does bring new capabilities to Fort Bliss,” said Druell, a native of Spartanburg, S.C.

America’s Guardians, as the unit is nicknamed, are experts in detecting chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats before they are released, Druell said. They are also trained in decontamination operations.

“What we bring are subject matter experts across the CBRN spectrum,” he said.

The unit has about 150 soldiers at Fort Bliss with plans to eventually have a total of 230 here.

The battalion’s higher headquarters will continue to be the 48th CBRN Brigade at Fort Hood but it will have a close working relationship with the 1st Armored Division and will provide CBRN expertise when required or requested, Druell said.

The unit will also receive local administrative support from the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade.

The 22nd CBRN moved to Fort Bliss with its headquarters and two of its companies from Aberdeen Proving Ground, which it had called home since 1944.

It sent one of its companies to Fort Hood, Texas, and another to Fort Stewart, Ga. and gained another company from Fort Hood, all as part of the restructuring.

The other four chemical battalions in the Army – at Fort Stewart, Fort Hood, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. and in South Korea – were restructured internally but the 22nd from Aberdeen Proving Ground was the only one to move, Druell said.

Druell had done two tours at Aberdeen, totaling three years.

“It’s hard to leave 70 years of history of an organization behind,” Druell said. “However, looking forward and seeing the opportunities that are available for the soldiers and this organization, the benefits far outweigh having to move.”

Druell said his battalion used to have to travel on civilian roads and train at other East Coast installations like Fort A.P. Hill, Va; Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa.; Fort Dix, N.J.; and Dover Air Force Base, Del.

Now, the battalion will get to train at Fort Bliss, which has the reputation for having one of the top training areas in the entire Army, Druell said.

Command Sgt. Maj. Max Reano, the battalion’s senior enlisted leader, has been at Fort Bliss since earlier this summer, laying the groundwork for the move.

Reano, of Lima, Peru, said the unit’s soldiers are ecstatic to be here at Fort Bliss with its world-class facilities on post and its “fantastic” training area.

Most recently, Reano served as the CBRN force protection sergeant major for U.S. Army Central Command at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.

The battalion will soon undergo a gated train-up that will culminate with a month-long trip next spring to the Yakima Training Center, Wash., where it will be joined by other chemical units from across the Army.

———

©2016 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.