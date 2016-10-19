Camp Minden igniter disposal waiting on Army explosives team

MINDEN, La. — The Louisiana National Guard says they're waiting for an Army team to arrive at Camp Minden to deal with nearly 100 tons of an unstable chemical compound.

Col. Ed Bush of the National Guard says an Army explosive ordinance disposal team will come up with a plan on destroying the clean burning igniter. Bush said Wednesday they're working with the Army to get them to Camp Minden as soon as possible.

A bunker of igniter exploded on Sept. 29 at the camp. A contractor abandoned about 160 tons of igniter and 7,800 tons of M6 artillery propellant when it went bankrupt in 2013, creating a hazard for officials to dispose of.

Bush says the public and residents will be notified 24 hours in advance before the igniter is disposed of.