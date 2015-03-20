California veteran recalls time with 1st Infantry Division in Vietnam

A picture of four soldiers standing next to a blown-up tank in the 1st Infantry Division basecamp at Lai Khe, Vietnam, hangs on a wall in the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors.

Dennis Putnam, now 72, is one of those men.

He was sitting on the turret of the tank that was escorting a convoy on April 19, 1967, when it was hit in the right front with a massive explosion from a command-detonated device.

That photo and about 115 unit patches Putnam collected after his return, while working for a decade in the Veterans Office at Ohlone College in Fremont, Calif. are on display at the museum.

He is a frequent visitor.

"I don't think there is anything like that on the West Coast and maybe in the country," Putnam said of Dann Spear's museum and gathering place for veterans.

Putnam moved to Yuba City in 2003 when he retired from the financial aid office at Ohlone.

It was the patches that brought him to the museum. It's the people and stories that keep bringing him back.

"I met some of these guys who flew B-52s but didn't see what it did on the ground. I saw it from the ground but didn't see it from the air," Putnam said. "You meet interesting folks out there."

The Tank Battalion

Putnam enlisted in the Army straight out of high school in 1962. After seeing the Elvis Presley movie "G.I Blues," he volunteered for tanks, specifically hoping to go to Germany. American military personnel were in Vietnam at that point, but it had not escalated into the full-blown conflict it would become.

He spent his time in Germany as a clerk in the division headquarters — not in tanks. He re-enlisted in 1965 and after a year in Germany was reassigned to a tank battalion getting ready to go to Vietnam.

By Sept. 1, 1966, he was in Vietnam with the B Company, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment, which was paired with the 1st Infantry Division.

"Now, this is 1966. We still believed that, first of all, what we're doing is right. Secondly, we definitely believed we were the best trained, best supplied and best armed Army in history," Putnam said.

By early October, the 2/34th was operationally ready in Phu Loi, less than 20 miles north of Saigon, and everything went smoothly for the armor unit for more than a month. The tanks were impervious to small arms and heavy machine gun fire, and the tank crews felt invulnerable, he said.

"You get a pretty good false sense of security riding in those things. We're going all stupid and happy until Nov. 16."

Putnam was in 1st Platoon. That day, because his platoon leader was off somewhere when the orders came in, they got passed over to run an ammunition resupply to an infantry operation that came under attack. Loaded up with the ammo resupply and an infantry lieutenant as a guide, 2nd Platoon took the mission.

Before 2nd Platoon arrived at its destination, the platoon leader's tank was hit with two rocket-propelled grenades. The first killed the driver, the second hit the turret and ignited white phosphorous rounds. An infantry lieutenant and three crewman were killed instantly. The platoon leader was severely burned and died a few weeks later.

"It was defining for us in the sense that we learned that we were vulnerable, even on something that big. And all of a sudden — that fast — everything got really scary."

Danger Becomes Reality

By April 1967, the 2/34th was operating out of the Lai Khe basecamp on Highway 13 about 30 miles northwest of Saigon and had lost that comfortable sense of security. Putnam's armor regiment had lost more people, and the North Vietnamese forces were putting mines in the roads.

Putnam frequently ran convoy security operations in which the vehicles would follow in each others' tracks to minimize the chance of hitting mines, but even that wasn't safe.

On April 19, Putnam was sitting on the turret of the second or third tank in the formation as the convoy entered what was supposed to be a friendly village.

"(We'd) just gotten into this village and 'ka-boom,' a huge, huge explosion," Putman said.

Putman was thrown from the vehicle. The platoon leader was knocked out and fell inside the tank. The driver was launched through the driver's hatch and would have been ejected but his feet got caught on the steering wheel.

Bleeding from the ears, forehead and wrist, Putnam scrambled back onto the tank.

"You expect the next thing that's going to happen is an ambush... So, I got back on the tank behind the .50 caliber, swung it around toward the side of the road. We're just standing there in the village. With just old people, children, just sort of looking at us with this sort of gotcha grin on their face."

Putnam suffered permanent damage to his hearing, shrapnel wounds to his forehead and wrist, and injured his back. But he returned to duty.

Everyone survived the blast, but the tank did not. The armored hull was warped by the blast.

The Juxtapositions

There were a few moments that stood out in stark contrast to the war going on around Putnam.

Early in his deployment, while at the same basecamp where 2nd Platoon was hit by the RPG ambush, Putnam was listening to Armed Forces Radio while he loaded ammunition into his tank, when a recording of Rod McKuen reading his poetry set to a chorus and orchestra began playing.

"Talk about a juxtaposition. Listening to this beauty as I'm loading implements of destruction on board the vehicle to go out and do that thing," Putnam said.

Ever since, Putnam always made sure he had a copy of that recording.

He's kept it on vinyl, CD, now on his Kindle.

Later in his tour, Putnam was at the Lai Khe basecamp where villagers worked for the Army, doing laundry and other things.

One day while on stand down, Putnam was walking when he heard somebody say, "Wie ghets?" ("How are you?") He turned around to see who was speaking German to him, which he was nearly fluent in after spending three years in Germany, and it was a Vietnamese woman about his age.

She lived in the village with her father, and Putnam would sneak away to their house at night to have a cup of tea and converse in German.

She was from the north and spoke several languages, including French.

"For those few moments that I was there with her in that little house, it was like I wasn't there. It wasn't like I was the Iron Triangle," Putnam said. "I was talking to this educated beautiful woman."

She sent him a few letters when he returned home, but hey lost touch.

He has since lost the letters, but she remains in his memory.

"I always wondered what happened to her. That area that we were in was a particularly bad area because this highway ran from the Cambodia border all the way down to Saigon," he said. "So, it was like a super highway for the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese, which is why we had all those troops there."

After the War

Putnam left Vietnam in July 1967 and returned home to the Bay Area for a 30-day leave. He landed at Travis Air Force Base, where he kissed the ground, took his first warm shower and got a fresh uniform.

He planned on taking public transportation home to Fremont from the Oakland Army Terminal to surprise his family, but was harassed by an old lady on the bus so he got off in Hayward at a bus stop across the street from a bar.

"I'd had enough, went into the bar, ordered a drink and started getting harassed by some of the patrons at the bar," Putnam said. "The plan at this point, if nothing else, was to hitchhike. After getting hassled a few times, I gave up and called my mom."

Putnam finished his final nine months in the Army at Ft. Knox before leaving the Army as a Sergeant E-5 and returning to the Bay Area in May 1968.

"After living in that kind of environment over there, doing what we were doing, your system learns to live on a higher level of adrenaline," Putnam said. "You know, you can learn to like that. So, civilian life, it's just dead dull compared to that scene. It was an adjustment there."

Anti-war protests, psychedelic music and drugs were rampant in the Bay Area during that time, and Putnam spent his first four years back using drugs and drinking. He quit drinking in 1972 and soon stopped doing drugs.

"I got involved with Vietnam Veterans Against the War because we realized we had issues particular to our experience in Vietnam that was different in some ways from a lot of other wars," Putnam said. "We learned that it was important to verbalize, to share our experiences, to find out you weren't alone with those feelings."

He marched with the Vietnam Veterans Against the War during the Veterans Day Parade in San Francisco in 1972.

"Prior to that, I had no mercy on the protests or the anti-war people. It was that crazy alcohol," Putnam said.

He began to question the purpose of the war even while he was still in Vietnam. He saw the idea of winning hearts and minds was not going to work because there was so much ignorance of the Vietnamese culture, religion and family structure.

"You question what the hell we're doing there in the first place because you could see from the people's faces that they just wanted you out of their garden, basically," Putnam said.

The United States still makes the same strategic, tactical and policy mistakes that it did during the Vietnam War, he said.

"It's always the people who have never been there or whose kids would never go who (make those decisions)," Putnam said.



