Bronze Star winner Villanueva's saga being told by USAA

It's rare enough for a football player from a military academy to make the NFL. How about a captain and Bronze Star winner?

The remarkable story of Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva, an ex-Army Ranger who served three tours in Afghanistan, is being showcased in a new advertising campaign by USAA. The premiere of the 30-second commercial will be during this Sunday's telecasts of games.

Also in the ad are Villanueva's wife and young son. His transition from Army Ranger to NFL offensive lineman is depicted, focusing on protection — of both Ben Roethlisberger in the pocket (Villanueva's current job), and insurance offered by USAA.

"USAA has been there by my side, and my family's side, through all of it," Villanueva says, "and I am proud to partner with a company that shows so much support for our country's armed forces."

There also is a 2-minute version highlighting how Villanueva earned his Bronze Star for rescuing wounded soldiers while under enemy fire.

"Alejandro is a great example of the dedicated service and sacrifice that USAA members provide to our nation," says retired Navy Vice Admiral John Bird, senior vice president of military affairs for USAA. "His background as a West Point graduate, Army Ranger, NFL lineman, husband and father is impressive and helps raise awareness of and appreciation for America's military."

