Bren-Tronics wins Marine Corps contract worth up to $38 million

Commack, N.Y. company Bren-Tronics Inc. has won a contract worth as much as $38 million to supply military-grade battery chargers and adapters to the U.S. Marine Corps.

The one-year contract with the Marine Corps Systems Command in Quantico, Virginia, includes four option years. Deliveries are scheduled to start before year’s end.

A company spokesman said that modern ground fighters are laden with equipment that requires rechargeable batteries.

“The average Marine has radios, night sights, thermal imagers. They have unattended sensors they leave around the base camp,” he said Monday.

The portable chargers are designed to accept a wide variety of power inputs, including standard alternating current as well as solar panels, fuel cells and wind turbines.

The contract was awarded as a small-business set-aside under which major military contractors are excluded and only small companies are allowed to compete.

Bren-Tronics, a 43-year-old company with almost 200 employees on Long Island, also makes batteries used by U.S. and foreign militaries.

Unlike batteries for consumer uses, many Bren-Tronics batteries, most commonly using lithium-ion technology, are designed for extreme environments, and undergo tests for shock and survivability in hot and cold temperatures.

The company’s product line includes batteries whose size ranges from AAs to large batteries used to power sensing equipment and robots.

The spokesman said that closely held Bren-Tronics also is working with researchers at Stony Brook University and Brookhaven National Laboratory to develop batteries that can provide power to overtaxed electrical grids during periods of peak demand.

———

©2016 Newsday

Visit Newsday at www.newsday.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.