Bomb suspect accused of trying to kill cops to be arraigned

ELIZABETH, N.J. — A man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York, injuring more than 30 people, is scheduled to be arraigned on charges he tried to kill police officers in New Jersey before they captured him.

Ahmad Khan Rahami's hearing is set for Thursday in Elizabeth. Prosecutors said he will appear via video from his hospital bed.

Rahami, an Afghan-born U.S. citizen, has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds since a police shootout that led to his capture on Sept. 19 outside a bar in Linden. Authorities have declined to provide details on Rahami's medical condition, citing privacy laws.

Rahami, 28, is charged with five counts of attempted murder of a police officer and weapons offenses.

He is accused of detonating a pipe bomb along the route of a Marine Corps charity race in the New Jersey shore town of Seaside Park and a pressure cooker bomb in New York City on Sept. 17. No one was injured in the New Jersey blast, and 31 people were hurt in the New York blast. A second pressure cooker bomb did not explode.

Rahami's public defenders have a policy of not commenting on cases.

