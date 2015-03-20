'Best people' make US military world's strongest, Obama tells Fort Lee troops
By Kevin Freking | Associated Press | Published: September 28, 2016
FORT LEE, Va. — President Barack Obama says the U.S. has the world's strongest military because it's got the "best people."
Obama is addressing service members at Fort Lee, an Army installation in Virginia. He traveled to Fort Lee to participate in a town hall-style event with service members that's to be televised by CNN on Wednesday night.
Speaking to several hundred people gathered in an airplane hangar, Obama says military members serve the country with distinction every single day. He says he's had no "greater honor" than serving as their commander in chief.
Obama also took the opportunity to wish Fort Lee a happy 100th birthday. The fort was built in 1917 and celebrates its centennial next year.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
GAO: DOD’s recovery from war ops, budget cuts might take another 10 years
North Korea's latest nuclear test could be key step in its weapons program
Photographers colonize Cologne during Photokina
Attendees at North Korean air show wowed by model F-16
Air Force fire service chief is accused of stealing from charities
Building a life in Germany, a Syrian watches war at home