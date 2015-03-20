'Best people' make US military world's strongest, Obama tells Fort Lee troops

President Barack Obama jumps up the stairs to take the stage to speak to members of the military community, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Fort Lee, Va.

FORT LEE, Va. — President Barack Obama says the U.S. has the world's strongest military because it's got the "best people."

Obama is addressing service members at Fort Lee, an Army installation in Virginia. He traveled to Fort Lee to participate in a town hall-style event with service members that's to be televised by CNN on Wednesday night.

Speaking to several hundred people gathered in an airplane hangar, Obama says military members serve the country with distinction every single day. He says he's had no "greater honor" than serving as their commander in chief.

Obama also took the opportunity to wish Fort Lee a happy 100th birthday. The fort was built in 1917 and celebrates its centennial next year.

