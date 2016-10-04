Bell helicopter impressive at AUSA

Aviation has evolved from weather balloons and the Wright Brothers practicing at Kitty Hawk, to stealth bombers and unmanned drones. The V-280 Valor by Bell, falls right in line with the exceptional flying machines.

"The way it works is that it takes off like a helicopter and flies like an airplane," said Vince Tobin, vice president of Advanced Tiltrotor Systems at Bell Helicopter. "This helicopter ... can fly at 280 knots of forward air speed, which is more than twice (the speed) of most conventional helicopters."

The Bell V-280 Valor was on display this week at the national Association of the U.S. Army meeting in Washington D.C.

According to officials, the helicopter provides warfighters strategic options, operational reach, tactical agility that are overmatched at the point of decision. The design supports ground maneuvers and is built for multiple squad enablers, officials said.

