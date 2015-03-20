Beale airman pleads guilty to sex charges

A Beale Air Force Base airman was convicted of sexually assaulting five Sutter County, Calif. teenagers between 2012 and 2013 and was sentenced to four years confinement.

A second military case involving new victims was resolved earlier this month.

Jeffary M. Cartwright pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to seven of eight Uniform Military Code violations for sexual assault and sexual abuse against two teen girls. He had already been convicted in 2014 of six counts related to sexual activities with three other Sutter County teens.

He could have been sentenced to around 150 years, according to the military judge, whose name Beale representatives did not release.

That's on top of his previous sentence of two years confinement handed down after the first trial. At that time he was also sentenced to a bad conduct discharge, forfeiture of pay and allowances, reduction to E-1 status. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

During the first trial, three teen girls testified in military court. He met at least one of the girls on Facebook. She and others testified they went to his house, where he told them to take their clothes off. On another occasion, one girl said he assaulted her using lewd language, causing her to run down a road through an orchard to escape him.

The girls victimized by his crimes charged in the latest case were not required to testify. Cartwright pleaded guilty the day his trial was scheduled to begin.



———

©2016 the Appeal-Democrat (Marysville, Calif.)

Visit the Appeal-Democrat (Marysville, Calif.) at www.appeal-democrat.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.