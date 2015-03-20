Aviation soldiers execute air-assault missions at Fort Bliss

Capt. Adric S. Marenius, aviation liaison, 1st Armored Division, helps escort a multinational contingent from the Australian, British, Danish, Canadian and U.S Armies as they arrive at a counter-drone capability assessment at Fort Bliss, Texas. The Army Warfighter Assessment 17.1 exercise is a first of its kind Soldier-led assessment designed to maximize collective training resources, joint and multinational interoperability, and future force development priorities.

FORT BLISS — Up to a dozen Army helicopters swooped into place and dropped off soldiers and vehicles at a location where they expected to do battle with the enemy.

Chinooks, Blackhawks, Apaches and a specially equipped command-and-control Blackhawk practiced the key tactical movement called an air assault.

A task force of about 400 aviation soldiers, led by Fort Bliss’ 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, conducted four daytime and four nighttime air assaults during the recently completed Army Warfighting Assessment.

“It is a great opportunity to do these type of exercises and get junior pilots and junior soldiers involved in these scenarios to better prepare for going out and actually conducting combat operations in the real world,” said Capt. Bobby Lelito, commander of Bravo Company, the Chinook company with 2-501st.

During the air assaults, Task Force Desert Knights, after the nickname of 2-501st, primarily worked with 2nd Brigade’s 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment. The 1-6 Infantry provided the ground force for the air-assault missions.

The task force also set up its own battlefield headquarters, worked on mission-command skills and planned and executed the air-assault missions, Lelito said.

It all added up to a well-rounded training opportunity, said the native of Grafton, Ohio.

As part of the exercise, different units came together on short notice and created the task force or team.

Sister unit, the 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, provided Apache helicopters which were used for reconnaissance and to provide firepower from the sky to support ground forces once they were dropped off during the air assault.

Different elements from the 2-501st also participated, besides Lelito’s Chinook company.

Alpha Company provided air transportation for visiting dignitaries who wanted to check out the exercise. Alpha Company also provided the command-and-control Blackhawk that was used in the air assaults.

Distribution Platoon with Echo Company set up and moved several times a key battlefield facility known as a forward arming and refueling point, or FARP.

Delta Company did maintenance on aircraft during the exercise and practiced its downed aircraft recovery skills by reacting to different scenarios.

The 2-501st has participated in the Network Integration Evaluation and now the Army Warfighting Assessment during the past several years.

Adding to the challenge, the battalion had to incorporate a unit from outside of the Combat Aviation Brigade into the task force this time around, said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ryan Dechent, the battalion’s standardization officer.

Soldiers from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from the Tennessee National Guard joined the team for this exercise.

“You are gaining an organization that you have little to no knowledge of prior to their arrival,” Dechent said.

Overall, the exercise provided a great training opportunity, said Dechent, from Elmira, Ore.

They had to form a task force like they would do in a real-life deployed environment, and the air-assault missions provided valuable training to younger soldiers and to those who are new to the battalion, he added.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 T.J. Gardner, the battalion tactical operations officer, said that participating in the exercise helped young pilots and other soldiers “take the big picture and turn it into their own small picture.”

That gave them experience in executing a mission properly and meeting the command team’s intent, said Gardner, from Riverside, Calif.

