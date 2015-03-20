Austal awarded $326 million Navy contract for 2 more ships

Austal USA was awarded a $326 million contract by the U.S. Navy Friday for two more Expeditionary Fast Transport ships (EFT), marking a rare piece of good news for the beleaguered Australian shipbuilder.

The new contract adds ships 11 and 12 to the pre-existing 10-ship contract and takes the value of the program to $1.9 billion in total. Austal's growing order book will keep workers at the Mobile, Alabama, yard busy until 2022.

"We're excited by not only the U.S. Navy's commitment to this program but also by the number of diverse missions our delivered EPF ships continue to execute,"

Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said in a press release. "These ships were designed to be a force multiplier and to bring a unique capability to the fleet ? they're doing just that. The possible uses of the EPF are endless."

Austal's operation in Mobile also builds the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), a project that has suffered design and engine problems in recent years. The Navy announced a little over one week ago that naval engineers will undergo remedial training after the USS Coronado experienced an engineering failure while on patrol in the Pacific.

Littoral ships built in Wisconsin have also suffered engineering problems.

Austal's EPF program has delivered seven ships and has three more under construction at its headquarters.

"I'm exceptionally proud of the work the Austal team has put into making this program what it is today," Perciavalle said. "We have a tremendous amount of momentum with the Navy and this program, and we'll leverage that momentum as we continue to provide highly capable and cost-effective ships to our Great Navy."

