AUSA draws new, innovative tactical gear companies

Dozens of new tactical products were on display at the 2016 AUSA Conference in Washington, D.C. Among them were body armor and backpacks with new features made to make troops safer.

Chris Vansant of TYR Tactical brought a few of his company's new vests while pushing his company's motto, "Innovative or Die."

"The premise behind it is never stop evolving. Never stop innovating," Vansant said about the Arizona-based company. "Historically, and especially within government contracts, people try really hard until they get on contract and then they stop doing new things. We are like the opposite of that ... ."

TYR Tactical has a state-of-the-art facility in Peoria, Arizona, which officials said consists of a team of scientists, designers, and sewing professionals dedicated to making tactical gear for warfare. The are, "fully committed to advancing the performance of the men and women serving our country," according to their website.

hardy.kenyon@stripes.com

Twitter: @KenYonHardy