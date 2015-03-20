Audio reveals Trump boasting about making sexual advances on a woman

Donald Trump boasted in vulgar terms in 2005 about making sexual advances on a woman, the latest hurdle for a candidate who has struggled to make inroads with women voters.

In a 2005 audio, obtained by The Washington Post and released Friday, Trump is heard talking with Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood,” as he bragged about making advances on an unidentified woman. The two were headed to the set of “Days of Our Lives,” where Trump was making an appearance on the soap opera.

“I moved on her and I failed. I’ll admit it,” Trump is heard saying. “I did try and f--- her. She was married.”

Trump talks about taking the woman furniture shopping in an effort to seduce her.

“I took her out furniture shopping. She wanted to get some furniture. I said, ‘I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture,’” Trump said.

He added, “I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there. And she was married.”

At one point, he is heard saying, “Grab them by the (crotch),” though Trump uses a more vulgar term. “You can do anything.”

Trump released a terse statement moments after the Post published the story Friday.

“This was locker-room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago,” said Trump. “I apologize if anyone was offended.”

In the audio, Trump also notes how he likes to just kiss women who he believes are attractive.

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait,” he said.

Following last week’s presidential debate, in which Hillary Clinton castigated Trump for his comments about a Miss Universe winner whom he called “Miss Piggy” after she gained weight and “Miss Housekeeping” because of her Latina roots, his support among women has declined, according to polls.

An NBC News/Survey Monkey poll taken after the debate showed 27 percent of likely female voters said the debate made them think worse of Trump. About 30 percent said their opinion of Clinton had improved.

Throughout the campaign, Trump’s poll numbers among women have been far from stellar. Clinton and her Democratic allies have hammered him in television and radio ads for his caustic comments that date back to the 1980s.

Earlier this week, Trump said some of his past comments about women were for purposes of “entertainment.”

