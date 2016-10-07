At 80 years old, veteran ready for Army 10-Miler
By KEN-YON HARDY | STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 7, 2016
For 80-year-old Richard Williams, running in the 2016 Army 10-Miler is something he didn't want to miss this year.
"I would like to be able to run this in an hour and 40 minutes," said Williams, a retired US Army Chief Warrant Officer, who was at the pre-registration for the race at the D.C. Armory. "That's roughly a 10-minute-a-mile pace. My biggest challenge is to try to maintain that pace."
Competing in the event for the 13th time, the Coronado, California resident said he is excited and ready to compete.
"I would tell anyone out there if they want to run when they are 80-years-old, start now!"
