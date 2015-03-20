Army veteran 'enjoys the day' in Detroit marathon's handcycle race

Army veteran Nicholas Koulchar lost both legs in a roadside mine attack in Iraq in 2008.

It hasn’t held the Brighton resident back one bit.

Koulchar, 34, participated with more than 40 Michigan Paralyzed Veterans and other disabled competitors at the Detroit Free Press/Talmer Bank Marathon on Sunday.

It was Koulchar’s 25th such marathon and his sixth start in Detroit after being hospitalized for two years as he recovered from his injuries.

Watching Koulchar in his hand-controlled bicycle was his wife Dani and their 3-month-old son Finn.

“It’s a great course,” said Koulchar, who finished mid-pack over the full marathon distance. “It’s challenging but fun.”

Koulchar spends a lot of time in the weight room preparing for events like Sunday’s.

He has a best bench “of around 360-370 pounds.”

Originally from Flint, Koulchar joined the military in 2006 and toured Iraq soon after.

“I got wounded in 2008, was in hospital a couple years and moved back to Michigan in 2011,” said Koulchar. “I’ve just being doing stuff like the Detroit Marathon ever since.

“I can’t go out and run any more like a normal person might. This is just a way for me to get out in nature with the wind in my hair and have a good time and enjoy the day.”

©2016 the Detroit Free Press

Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.