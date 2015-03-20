Army vet gets prison for shooting into neighbor's home

EASTON, Pa. — Not satisfied that his apology was genuine, a Northampton County judge ordered Charles Henry Williams to be led from a courtroom in handcuffs Monday to begin serving a six- to 23-month sentence for shooting a gun into his neighbor's home.

Williams, 46, of Washington Township pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of recklessly endangering another person for which he will also serve six years on probation when he completes his sentence in Northampton County Prison.

An Army veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, Williams admitted he had been drinking whiskey before he fired a gun from his Rainbow Drive home near Bangor about 10 p.m. Dec. 30, as his wife and school-aged son were leaving.

One of the bullets struck neighbor Wayne Groller's home, piercing the siding, cracking the drywall inside and becoming lodged in the insulation near a sofa where Groller's daughter had been sitting minutes earlier, Groller said in court Monday.

After initially telling Judge Paula Roscioli he couldn't think of anything he wanted to say, he told his neighbor, "I'm sorry and everything … it is what it is."

When Roscioli told Williams his apology didn't sound sincere, he told her he wasn't sure that he fired the gun and had no memory of the incident.

Groller said Williams has been his neighbor for about 17 years and they initially had a good relationship, each helping the other fix computers or cars. Recently, since Williams was divorced and remarried, his personal problems have spilled out into the neighborhood.

Since the shooting, Groller's daughter is fearful to walk to the bus stop, he said.

Groller said he doesn't believe Williams feels remorse or responsibility.

"He doesn't seem to accept the seriousness of this. He doesn't seem to understand the danger he put us in," Groller said.

Defense attorney Matthew Goodrich said Williams, who served eight years, is diagnosed with PTSD and acknowledged his issues with alcohol.

"It is embarrassing for him," Goodrich said.

Roscioli said she would give Williams a sentence that would allow him time to undergo treatment for his problems. In addition to prison and probation, she ordered him to undergo mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations, have no weapons, abstain from drinking alcohol and have no contact with Groller's family.

She added that had Williams shown he accepted responsibility for the incident, she was prepared to allow him to report to prison later.

"Since I did not see that, you're going to go in today," Roscioli said.



