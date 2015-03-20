Army Undersecretary Patrick Murphy visits Fort Riley

Fort Riley’s significance continues to have the attention of officials in Washington D.C. as U.S. Army Undersecretary Patrick Murphy visited Fort Riley Tuesday.

Murphy’s visit focused on business operations, the installation’s public and private partnerships, and how to utilize social media to reach out to new audiences about the Army.

Murphy called his visit with soldiers a “great experience” and said the installation’s leadership was great.

He met with soldiers transitioning to civilian life as part of his goal to expand the Soldier for Life Initiative — a program established to maintain relationships between the Army and civilians after their service.

Being a soldier for life, a leader of character for a lifetime, is important to the initiative.

“Whether you do three years or 30 years, we need to make sure that the expectation is you’ll continue to serve,” Murphy said. “That partnership with the Military Innovation Center at Kansas State and the partnership with the Big Red One is second to none in this nation.”

He called it the benchmark to take care of soldiers and their families so the transition can be as smooth as possible.

The program for Army transitioning assistance starts between 12 to 18 months before a soldier is going to leave the Army.

It helps them build up resumes and make a long-term goal for their career. It also assists them in obtaining needed certifications.

Murphy said the Department of Defense recently spent $4.6 billion in unemployment.

“It saves the American taxpayer money,” he said. “If our soldiers don’t have jobs, we have to pay their unemployment.”

During his visit, Murphy was shown first-hand training exercises.

Murphy said the Army is preparing to deploy approximately 8,900 soldiers to areas such as Iraq, Kuwait and South Korea. However, specifics haven't been announced yet.

When it comes to the economic impact Fort Riley has on surrounding communities, Murphy said it’s a $3.4 billion impact ($1.5 billion directly and $2 billion indirectly).

“We need to be doing these private partnerships and make sure we’re using taxpayer dollars wisely to make sure that our soldiers and their spouses are transitioning,” he said.

With 155,000 veterans living in the metro area, according to Murphy, veterans and their families are more likely to be employed than non-veterans because many of them want to keep giving back.

“Who more likely to start a small business, and for that small business to be successful, than veterans,” he said. “They’re civic assets.”

Expanding social media to encourage interest in the Army among new audiences in a more compelling way was among his goals.

“I think 78 percent of our troops come from military families,” he said.

Among the many visits and tours Murphy participated in, he took time to present Spc. Brandon Anstine a Soldier’s Medal for performing an act of heroism while off duty on July 4, 2014. Anstine had saved the lives of several people, including an infant, who overturned in a boat and were caught in Sandy River in Oregon.

After rescuing the infant, he made several trips into the river to save the lives of approximately 10 people.

“That’s what our soldiers do. Our soldiers are ready to fight. (They’re) ready to step on behalf of our nation to be sure to protect our families.”

———

©2016 the Junction City Daily Union (Junction City, Kan.)

Visit the Junction City Daily Union (Junction City, Kan.) at http://www.yourdu.net/

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.