Army staff sergeant identified as IED casualty in Afghanistan

A soldier killed in an explosion in Afghanistan Tuesday has been identified as Army Staff Sgt. Adam S. Thomas, 31, of Tacoma Park, Md., according to a Pentagon statement issued Wednesday.

Thomas, who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Nangarhar province, was assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colo.

He was killed while on foot patrol when an improvised explosive device, or IED, exploded.

The Pentagon did not release further details about the circumstances of the death, but the incident is being investigated, the statement said.

On Tuesday, Peter Cook, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters that Thomas was on a counter-terror mission with Afghan National Defense Security Forces against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria affiliate called Islamic State-Khorasan Province. The affiliate has gained a foothold in eastern Nangarhar province, he said.

Cook said Thomas and the patrol were in a “combat situation.” He said that there was no indication that Thomas had been specifically targeted for the detonation.

More than 2,200 U.S. servicemembers have died in Afghanistan since 2001, according to a Department of Defense tally.

