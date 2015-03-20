Army sergeant arrested in Florida sting pleads guilty to child sex charge

A U.S. Army sergeant who was arrested in an FBI sting when he showed up with candy, cash, condoms and lubricant to have sex with two young girls, pleaded guilty to a federal sex charge on Wednesday.

Alexis Kirk Torres, 26, thought he was showing up for a sexual tryst with the fictional girls, ages 12 and 14, when he arrived at a Davie parking lot in July, FBI agents said.

But Torres had actually been communicating with an undercover officer, on and off for several months, after he replied to an online ad in January. Torres and the agent negotiated in detail about what sexual services the girls would provide and how much Torres would pay, according to court records.

An initial meeting, scheduled for January, was canceled when Torres backed out, agents said.

Torres continued exchanging messages with the agent and asked a series of questions about what it felt like "to be with little girls" and whether they used contraception and had been tested for sexually transmitted diseases, according to court records.

The men eventually agreed that Torres would pay $500 for unprotected sex with the younger girl and protected sex with the older girl, agents said.

Torres, who was listed at addresses in Homestead and Honolulu, told officials he and his family were in the process of transferring from Hawaii to a new assignment.

His status with the military was not available late Wednesday but he has been locked up since his arrest in July.

Torres pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a federal charge of enticing a child to engage in sexual activity. He faces 10 years to life in federal prison when he is sentenced sometime in the next few months in federal court in West Palm Beach.



