Army Reserve soldier named NCO of the year at AUSA

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class, Joshua Moeller, assigned to U.S. Army Reserve Command, participates in the push-up event during the U.S. Army 2016 Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Fort A.P. Hill, Va., Sept. 26, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — An Army Reserve sergeant and a Hawaii-based specialist have been named the best in the Army.

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Moeller and Spc. Robert Miller were named the Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year, respectively, during the annual Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington.

Moeller, of Riverside, California, is a cavalry scout assigned to the Army Reserve's 2nd Battalion, 413th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 95th Initial Training Division, 108th Training Command.

He is a senior drill sergeant assigned to the San Diego, California-based unit and was one of two soldiers representing Fort Bragg-based Army Reserve Command in the Army's annual Best Warrior Competition.

Miller is assigned to the 74th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. and was representing U.S. Army Pacific in the competition.

Moeller and Miller were among 20 competitors for the two titles, following roughly a year of competitions at various levels across the Army.

Sgt. Maj. Of the Army Daniel A. Dailey, who oversaw the Best Warrior Competition, said the event was tough and challenging.

Often referred to as the "Army's Super Bowl," the Best Warrior Competition is spread over four days and tests soldiers' Army skills with urban warfare simulations, board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams and battle drills.

This year, the event was hosted by Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, with competitors representing major Army commands.

Only one Fort Bragg soldier - Sgt. 1st Class Alexander M. Garcia of the Security Assistance Training Management Organization - was among the final competitors.

But several, including Moeller, represented Fort Bragg-based commands.

In addition to Moeller, they included Staff Sgt. Joseph Gonzalez and Spc. Alan D. Ibarra-Lepe, both assigned to Fort Irwin, California, who represented U.S. Army Forces Command; Spc. Michael S. Orozco of Goodyear, Arizona ,who along with Moeller represented U.S. Army Reserve Command; and Staff Sgt. Clinton W. Bahme of Fort Carson, Colorado, and Spc. Trey L. Castor of Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, who represented U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

