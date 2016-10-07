Army National Guardsman sentenced to four years in jail for attacking female jogger

SANTA ANA, Calif. – An Army National Guardsman and former soldier was sentenced to four years in jail on Friday for attacking a female jogger on a trail near Laguna Niguel.

Prosecutors had argued that Sean Luke Salaber, 23, of Riverside attacked the woman last year in Aliso and Wood Canyons Regional Park with the intent of sexually assaulting her. The defense argued that Salaber, a cash-strapped former Army infantryman, had only wanted to steal the woman’s iPod so he could pawn it for cash.

A jury last month found him guilty of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of assault, battery and brandishing a replica gun. Jurors, however, acquitted him of more serious charges of intent to commit a sex offense and a misdemeanor sexual battery.

Standing at a courtroom podium on Friday, the victim, now 24, read a passionate statement expressing outrage that Salaber was not convicted of a sexual offense and will not be required to register as a sex offender.

The victim, identified only as Lauren, said the jury “let him off the hook.”

“If he wanted to rob someone, why did he drive to a running trail?” she asked. “What do runners have of any monetary value? If his intention was to rob me, why did he grope my breasts? Why did he shake his head ‘no’ when I offered my iPod?

“He never intended to rob anyone,” she said. “He thought he could get away with rape because he knows no consequences.”

The victim said the fact that Salaber will likely be free in two years and will serve time in jail rather than prison “misses the mark on justice.”

“I fought him with every fiber in my being refusing to let him rape me, and he gets a lesser sentence?” she said. “Letting him off with a (lesser) charge is a grave injustice not just to me but to all the women across the world.”

Calling the crime “cruel, vicious and premeditated,” Orange County Superior Court Judge Cheri Pham sentenced Salaber to the maximum of four years in custody. The judge noted that Salaber is required to serve the term in jail because of prison realignment.

He was given 760 days credit for time served.

His defense attorney, Assistant Public Defender Sara Ross, said Salaber was “ashamed” and “remorseful” for his actions.

Deputy District Attorney Heidi Garrel said the victim was running in a park near Laguna Niguel in September last year when Salaber ran up to her from behind, wrapped his arms around her and tackled her to the ground.

He then held an imitation gun to the woman’s head and sexually groped her as he told her to “shut up,” Garrel said.

The woman tried to give him her iPod but Salaber wouldn’t take it, the prosecutor said.

A witness heard the woman scream and rushed to help, scaring off Salaber, Garrel said.

Deputies found him within an hour in a residential neighborhood near Kite Hill Drive and Becard Drive. Authorities later found an airsoft gun in a bush near the attack site.

Ross said Salaber was a “soldier who had lost his way” and had been struggling financially since he left the Army at age 22. Salaber had joined the Army National Guard and applied for an intelligence unit but was on a waiting list, she said.

He got a part-time job at a fast food restaurant but was living out of his car and struggling to pay his bills, she said. Ross said Salaber saw a pawn shop and got the idea to rob someone so he could pawn electronics for cash.



