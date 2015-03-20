Army hospital worker lit supervisor on fire, indictment says

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted a hospital worker who set one woman on fire and attacked another who came to her aid at Munson Army Health Center in Fort Leavenworth, Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release.

Leavenworth resident Clifford Currie, 54, was charged with one count of assault with intent to commit murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, Beall said.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Currie threw a flammable liquid on his supervisor, who was in her office at the medical center, 550 Pope Ave., around 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 7. He then lit her on fire, attacked her with scissors and a straight-edge razor and punched and tried to stab her, the complaint states.

A co-worker tried to halt the assault and extinguish the fire when she heard the supervisor’s screams. She was also injured, Beall said. He did not say what motivated the attack.

Hospital employees eventually subdued Currie, and he was arrested by military police. If convicted as charged, he faces up to 30 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines, Beall said.



