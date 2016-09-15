Army dismisses Texas brigade leader for multiple violations

EL PASO, Texas — A brigade commander who oversaw 4,000 soldiers at a Texas post has been relieved of his duties after an Army investigation found violations of sexual harassment and other policies.

Fort Bliss officials announced this week that Col. Earl Higgins Jr. was reassigned to administrative duties following an investigation that lasted several weeks.

Higgins commanded the 1st Brigade Combat Team, one of six brigades under the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss.

Officials said in a statement Thursday that there were no allegations of inappropriate physical contact by Higgins, but that he used inappropriate sexual language and consequently created a hostile work environment.

The statement also said he failed to treat subordinates respectfully. Officials declined any further comment.

Higgins was reassigned Tuesday after having led the brigade since July 2015.

