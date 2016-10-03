Army contractors gather for annual meeting in Washington

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of military contractors are gathering in Washington for the annual meeting of the Association of the United States Army.

The event runs Monday through Wednesday at the Washington Convention Center.

The organization's website says more than 26,000 people will attend seminars and forums, and visit 600 displays.

Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning is the keynote speaker Monday morning. The midday luncheon includes recognition of the noncommissioned officer of the year and soldier of the year.

On Tuesday, veterans of the Gulf War in the early 1990s will be honored at a 25-year anniversary event.