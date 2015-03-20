Appeals court upholds order against Pence on Syrian refugees

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court's order blocking Indiana Gov. Mike Pence from barring state agencies from helping Syrian refugees resettle in the state.

A three-judge panel for the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on Monday agreed with an injunction a federal judge issued in February. The judge found Pence's directive "clearly discriminates" against refugees from the war-torn nation.

The appeals court says federal law doesn't allow a governor "to deport to other states immigrants he deems dangerous."

Donald Trump's running mate, Pence, was among dozens of governors from mostly Republican states who tried to block Syrian refugees after the Paris terror attacks last November.

Indianapolis-based Exodus Refugee Immigration, which helps Syrian refugees with medical and social services and job training, challenged Pence's order.