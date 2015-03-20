Another active-shooter false alarm related to ROTC training, this time in Maryland

Police at the University of Maryland investigated reports of an active shooter threat on campus Thursday afternoon, only to determine that the person seen armed with an assault rifle was participating in a military training exercise.

Authorities warned the College Park community that an individual was spotted near the university's Ritchie Coliseum armed with an AR-15 assault rifle early Thursday afternoon. But within minutes, the administration concluded that the armed person was training with the Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Crystal Brown, a U-Md. spokeswoman, said the warning was sent as a "precautionary message," and that there were no reports of shots fired. There is no ongoing threat to campus, Brown said. The university quickly issued an "all clear."

U-Md. police Maj. Marc Limansky said that the individual was a non-commissioned officer with the U.S. Navy ROTC who was transporting a replica rifle to a vehicle in the parking lot next to the coliseum. The coliseum is located directly across the street from Reckord Armory, the headquarters for the Navy ROTC unit on campus. Limansky said that students observed what they believed was a suspicious person with a weapon and called police.

"It shows our students were being observant and doing the right thing," he said.

A spokesman for the university's Navy ROTC program declined to comment when reached Thursday.

A similar incident happened last month at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, where members of the Army ROTC unit taking part in a drill were mistaken for possible active shooters. The false alarm at GMU -- at at several other campuses in recent years -- led the Army general in charge of cadet training for ROTC to significantly reform procedures for handling the replica weapons on college campuses. The commander of the ROTC battalion at GMU also called for all of the rifles to be clearly marked with orange tape to ensure that they would not be mistaken for actual weapons.

The rifles, which resemble the Vietnam era M-16 assault rifle, are incapable of firing a projectile. Cadets who use them for training frequently refer to the props as "rubber ducks."