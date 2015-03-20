Annual vigil honors POW/MIA soldiers

Gino Jesensky drew a particularly macabre assignment while serving with the Army in Vietnam.

He picked soldiers' remains off the battlefield as a member of the Graves Registration Service, the group tasked with retrieving, identifying and burying fallen American military members.

On Saturday, Jesensky, 70, of Baldwin Borough joined several dozen veterans, their families and community members on the steps of the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland, Pa., for the Vietnam Veterans Inc. annual POW/MIA vigil.

"I have this need in me to honor those guys we couldn't bring back," he said.

The vigil began at noon Saturday with a ceremony that included an invocation, a rifle salute and the posting of an American flag that veterans and members of the public will take turns holding for 15-minute intervals on the museum's lawn until a closing ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Speakers during the event paid tribute to the estimated 90,000 POW/MIA soldiers who never returned home from wars abroad.

The Rev. Michael Wurschmidt, an Air Force veteran with Shepherd's Heart Fellowship, a church in Uptown, gave the invocation. He called for comfort for the families and loved ones of missing soldiers. For active military personnel, he called for protection.

"Until they all come home, amen," Wurschmidt said.

Sol Gross, 94, spoke during the ceremony, recounting his time as a POW in World War II.

Gross, an Army veteran, described his capture during what was supposed to be a surprise attack in German territory. He said he and his unit quietly and carefully approached their target through a dark November night, only to find themselves staring down a German pillbox and camouflaged tank when the sun rose.

"As you're running, you see the other fellows getting hit," he said.

Gross went on to describe the deplorable conditions he and other captives endured while being ferried between different German POW and slave labor camps.

He ended his remarks by thanking his wife, Vivien, who attended the ceremony.

"Without her, I don't know what I'd do," he said. "You go through life remembering and having frustrations. She's there for me."

A rifle salute followed the comments from Gross and other speakers. Then "Taps" played, and as the ceremony concluded, veterans began getting ready for their turn to hold up the American flag.

Bernie Rattay, 70, of Polish Hill said he has been attending the annual vigil for about 30 years. An Air Force veteran who served during Vietnam, Rattay said the vigil gives him and others a chance to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's reverence, really," he said. "It's like coming to pay your respects."

