Anniston Army Depot urges veterans to seek mental health treatment

Former Anniston Army Depot Commander Greg Potts told those inside the Anniston City Meeting Center on Friday morning, many of whom were older veterans, to “find someone you can confide in.”

Potts was speaking about the need for veterans to stay connected to others after active service. He joined other speakers at the center Friday for the Supermarket of Benefits and Suicide Prevention Fair, held by the depot to give local veterans a closer look at the more than 30 organizations that support veterans and their families.

Dealing with life after the military can be hard, some veterans said at Friday’s event, and finding help to do so isn’t always easy. Leaning on other veterans who’ve been through those same battlefields can make all the difference, those veterans said.

“Military life was a team sport. So is life after government service,” Potts said.

Listening as Potts spoke was 71-year-old Jimmy Freeman of Anniston, who served in the Army’s 1st Infantry Division during the first six months of his tour in Vietnam, from 1966-68. He finished his time in Vietnam as a military police officer.

Freeman said he’s found a way to connect with other like-minded veterans, and in that connection he finds solace as he copes with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The first and third Thursday of each month, Freeman joins that group of veterans at the Veterans Affairs clinic in Oxford for sessions focused on mental health.

“Post-traumatic stress is something else. You have to learn to deal with it,”

Freeman said. “I used to wake up with nightmares, hollering.”

Even 50 years later, Freeman said, he needs those group sessions to help him cope with images of war so unreal his mind “couldn't digest” them.

“They help. You're able to express yourself and talk to the doctor, and because we’re all in the same boat, we have an understanding,” Freeman said.

More and more returning veterans find themselves struggling with mental health problems similar to Freeman’s, according to a study of U.S. veterans by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

More than 20,500 returning veterans from post 9/11 wars in Iraq and Afghanistan participated in that study, which found that post-traumatic stress disorder was a significant problem for those veterans who deployed overseas. Researchers found that 15 percent of those who served on active-duty deployments screened positive for post-traumatic stress disorder, compared to 10 percent positive screening for those veterans who served only stateside.

Many of those returning veterans with mental health problems find themselves in jail rather than in treatment. A 2004 study by the U.S. Department of Justice found that between 1985 and 2000 the number of veterans in state and federal prisons rose by 53 percent.

Calhoun County has a larger share of veterans in its population than does the rest of the country. About 12.2 percent of the county’s adult population had prior military service, or about 11,025 residents. About 40 percent of those veterans served during the Vietnam War, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2014.

Nationally, about 8.7 percent of the adult population were veterans, the survey estimated.

Anna Shinn, community liaison officer for Highland Health Systems, formerly the Calhoun-Cleburne Mental Health Board, said her agency’s treatment group, formed in August, focuses on helping veterans with legal problems.

Shinn said the program, free of charge to those court-referred veterans, works in conjunction with Calhoun County’s veterans treatment court, overseen by Circuit Court Judge Brian Howell. Attempts to reach Howell on Friday were unsuccessful.

Veteran treatment courts have exploded in growth since the first was formed in Buffalo, N.Y., in 2008. In December 2015 there were 234 operating in the U.S., according to the nonprofit veterans legal advocacy group Justice for Vets, 13 of which were in Alabama.

Shinn, who leads the treatment in that veterans group, said many of her clients face problems with substance abuse, mental health and struggle with “re-adjusting to daily life outside of the military structure.”

The county’s specialized court and Shinn’s treatment group are meant to help give those suffering from mental illness a chance at better lives, instead of more jail time.

“Unfortunately, a lot of times that’s where they end up,” Shinn said.



