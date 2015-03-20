American Red Cross launches Hero Care app aimed at military families

The American Red Cross recently unveiled its new Hero Care mobile application to help members of the military, veterans and their families identify and access both emergency and non-emergency Red Cross services from anywhere in the world.

The free app features a variety of handy tools, including local resources and information provided by trusted community partners like Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), Blue Star Families, Military Child Education Coalition, United Way, Goodwill, Easter Seals and many others.

“This is a really great application. I think one of the great things about this app is it will not only be really helpful for those in the armed services, but everything Red Cross will be all in one app at the tip of your fingers,” said Regional Specialist Services to the Armed Forces Scott Brown.

According to Brown, the app offers users the ability to request Red Cross emergency services, including an emergency message or assistance with emergency travel or emergency financial aid.

Securely and easily access information is also featured in the case of an emergency, including updated information for users who move or change duty assignments. Hero Care also gives access to non-emergency Red Cross behavioral health assistance, which includes financial assistance and free local workshops for military kids and spouses.

“Whether you’re the parent of a child joining the military, a military member, a military spouse or a veteran, the Hero Care App will connect you to vital services and guide you to valuable resources that will help alleviate stress during emergencies and provide important information right at your fingertips,” said Gene Coughlin, American Red Cross Desert to the Sea Services to the Armed Forces Regional Director, in a press release.

Users also will be able to locate information on key government resources, such as MilitaryOneSource, VA Benefits and Services, Department of Labor VETS, the VA Caregiver Support Program, and SAMSHA Community Health Support Services.

The Hero Care app is available in both English and Spanish, with a call center staffed 24/7 with multi-lingual translation services. The app is free and available to download in app stores.



