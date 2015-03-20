Alabama World War II veteran recognized for service on 106th birthday

For John Jacobson, "another day of living is another day to serve."

For this World War II veteran, once a quartermaster officer in famed Gen. George Patton's Third Army, that's been his longtime mantra.

And it was routinely recognized and celebrated before 400 high school students during Jacobson's 106th birthday celebration Wednesday at St. Paul's Episcopal School in Mobile.

"One of the things I've been reminded to say is that one extra day to live is another day in which you have to serve so keep that in mind as you go day to day,"

Jacobson said following a ceremony in which St. Paul's serenaded the Army Major with standing ovations, a birthday cake, patriotic music and a video looking back on his 11-decade life.

The school also presented Jacobson with approximately 400 birthday cards, each written by a student describing how service affects them. A group of Junior Rutledge Fellows – a philanthropy group at the high school – told stories about the service they've recently provided.

"All of these events is what I do look forward to," said Jacobson, who has become a revered coastal Alabama resident in recent years as he's become among the oldest living military veterans in the country. Jacobson, a Point Clear resident, has been an honored guest during Mardi Gras parades and military events.

"He's not 106 years old ... as you can hear from the crystal-clear voice he has, he's 106 years young," said Dr. Barry Booth, a Vietnam War veteran who helped coordinate the Honor Flight South Alabama missions to Washington, D.C. Those trips, provided from 2008-2013, were day-long tours for veterans to military sites including the World War II memorial.

"He knows where he is and he's most appreciative of it," Booth added. "I dare say you will never, ever be in the company of another World War II veteran who is 106 years young."

Statistics show that Jacobson is entering rare territory. Born in 1910 during the presidency of William Howard Taft, Jacobson is among the few veterans to live to 106 years old. The oldest living veteran, Richard Overton of Austin, Texas, celebrated his 110th birthday on May 11.

Robert Young, director of the supercentenarian research and database division with the Georgia-based Gerontology Research Group, said that Jacobson could be among the 10 oldest veterans in the U.S.

"At 106, the key is the veteran status," Young said. "As an estimate, you have 1,000 in America who are 106-plus, but 90 percent of them are female. That leaves about 100 males and how many are veterans? Ten to 20 percent? You could count him as one of the 10 oldest veterans America."

Booth said he's assured that Jacobson is the oldest veteran in Alabama, though there is no organized database ranking living veterans by age.

"It's amazing to think about what all he went through in our history," said Andrew Wing, 17, a senior at St. Paul's.

Mark Foley, interim head of St. Paul's, provided some examples of what Jacobson experienced when he was in high school such as Amelia Earhart's first transatlantic flight and Mickey Mouse's first appearance in a sound picture, "Steamboat Willie."

But it was Jacobson's military history, which included involvement in the Invasion of Normandy in 1944, which provided students with a real-life history lesson.

"You are in company of a man who set foot on the beaches of Normandy, who escorted General Patton across Europe," said Foley. "When I tell you this man is a hero and you never again will be in the company you are in today to celebrate life, I want you to hold it dear to you."

The birthday celebration was organized in the last three weeks by Leslie Lerner, the school's community service director, and Margaret Coley, a coordinator of the Honor Flights.

Lerner said that she wanted the school to recognize Jacobson beyond sending birthday cards.

"Of course we had to honor him and what better way than in a school," she said. "This is history. (The students) didn't have to be in class. They needed to be here celebrating with this wonderful man."

Added Jacobson: "This is a special time for me, especially for my 106th birthday. God blessed me with this opportunity."

———

©2016 Alabama Media Group, Birmingham

Visit Alabama Media Group, Birmingham at www.al.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.