Alabama woman pleads guilty in beating disabled veteran to death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — One of four suspects accused of beating a disabled veteran to death in 2012 has pleaded guilty.

Cynthia "Red" Mack pleaded guilty to felony murder and agreed to offer truthful testimony in the cases against the co-defendants. She hasn't yet been sentenced.

Mack, her husband Leroy Hines, Jeffrey "Jay-Zoo" Sanders and James Morris Jr. are all accused of killing Greta Johnson, who was found dead in an abandoned trailer in April 2012. It's one of the oldest murder cases still unresolved in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court.

"It's a difficult case," said Tuscaloosa County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Cross. "This plea moves us closer to justice for Greta and closure for her family and friends."

Cases are still pending against Hines, 36, Sanders, 32, and Morris, 36.

"We are limited in our comments because the case remains pending against the other three co-defendants," Cross said. "Thanks to the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit for their investigation and continuing assistance. And thanks to the family and friends of Greta for their patience and support of this process. Please know that we remain committed to bringing justice to this savage beating."

Investigators believe that Johnson owed the suspects money for drugs, and their attempts to recover the money turned deadly.

Johnson, 50, had been dead for weeks when her body was discovered in April 2012, authorities said at the time.

An autopsy revealed that Johnson died from blunt force trauma to her face and head. Shards from a large porcelain or glass cat figurine were found near her body.

According to police, Johnson was arrested on a public intoxication charge and asked Morris and his girlfriend Minesha Wynn to pick her up when she was released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

The investigators believe that Wynn drove to an alley near the jail where Sanders and Hines jumped into the back seat. They believe that Sanders choked her with a jacket, demanded the money that she owed and wouldn't let her call her brother for a loan, according to the investigator's court testimony in 2012.

They drove to the abandoned trailer off Sanders Ferry Road, according to witness statements read in court, where the suspects forced Johnson inside and began to beat her.

Morris told police that Mack had hit the victim with the cat figurine after Hines punched her in the face and tried to cut her throat with a box cutter.

Hines filed a handwritten motion in court nearly three weeks ago, asking that the case against him be dismissed. He wrote that he had no physical contact with the victim.

"I did not come to the jail and get the victim, I did not hold her against her will and I did not force the victim into the trailer and kill her," he wrote. He wrote that someone called CrimeStoppers on April 23, 2012, and again on Jan. 24, 2014, to report that Morris had expressed the need to leave town because he had killed someone.

Mack, Hines and Sanders were all arrested shortly after Johnson's body was discovered. Morris wasn't charged until 2014.

Hines initially told police that he was with the other suspects and two others at the trailer where Johnson was beaten to death, but said that he did not participate, according to court records. Mack and Sanders denied being there that day during their first interviews, according to court documents.

Johnson was born in Arkansas and moved to Alabama in 1993. She was a member of the women's basketball team at Olivet College and later at Glen Oaks Community College. She served in the U.S. Army in Germany, where she was injured in a Humvee accident and forced into medical retirement. She enjoyed playing basketball, chess and going to church.

