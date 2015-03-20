Alabama museum's event series shows war through veterans' eyes

WETUMPKA, Ala. — Marine veteran Jerry Duncan spent 77 days in a foxhole in Vietnam. Outnumbered and surrounded he was bombarded by enemy mortar shells and artillery and lived to tell about it.

He talked freely about the horror he lived through to a group gathered in Elmore County Museum in Wetumpka, Ala.

About 20 people sat in a circle Tuesday night, blending with the rich history around them as they shared personal stories of war and death. They, like the items around them, revealed well-worn snapshots of history, moments of past wars that they lived first-hand.

This week was the second in a series called Dialogues on the Experience of War inviting people with former or active military backgrounds, spouses and relatives of veterans gathered to discover and discuss stories of service from World War I and the Vietnam War and how it correlates to their own stories of service.

Duncan arrived in Vietnam to serve in the war in 1967. He remembers the stench at Khe Sanh was "unbearable."

The stress and fear of war was even more so for some of his fellow Marines. One man stood up and yelled, "Kill me, kill me!" A bullet struck him dead. Duncan hunkered even lower in the foxhole hoping that was not his fate. To say he wasn't scared would have been a lie.

"War changes you. You think it's going to be glorious and fantastic and you'll go home with a chest full of medals," Duncan said. "It's not what you think.

"You're priorities in life change. Being warm and having three meals a day doesn't matter. You were there to survive."

Duncan left Vietnam after two tours in 1969. He was wounded and flown out after taking machine gun rounds to the back of his shoulder. He spent a year in a hospital to recover.

Dialogues on the Experience of War is a series of meetings that will go till March and will discuss a total of four books and two films. This week the group went over several short historic nonfiction that showed a particular aspect of war. Duncan related his story to that of "Rosa," a story of a French soldier who was overcome by the stress and fear of war and shot himself as a way to escape.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among those in the military.

It was previously reported that 22 veterans commit suicide each day and is one of the leading causes of death among those in the military. However, new data provided by the U.S. Veteran Affairs for 2014 show 20 veterans kill themselves daily.

Maria Church is a military spouse. Her husband is currently stationed at Maxwell Air Force base and has been deployed 10 times. She understands there is a strong connection between the military and mental health.

"War can sometimes be the trigger for those thoughts of suicide," Church said. "That's why the military has so much mental health training and suicide prevention courses."

Those thoughts are the same no matter what war a person has fought in Duncan said. "War is war."

"I have the same feelings I had 45 years ago and they have the same today whether it's Saudi Arabia or Iran," Duncan said.



