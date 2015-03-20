Alabama Army veteran shot dead shielding wife in holdup

A U.S. Army veteran and City of Birmingham retiree killed in a hail of gunfire in the driveway of his Ensley, Ala. home died protecting his wife of three decades, and now she says she will do all she can to get justice for him.

"I'm fighting for him, because I know he did it for me,'' said Merle Gunn. "We had a saying: 'Team work makes the dream work.' Whatever we went through, we went through together.'''

Calvin Gunn, 64, and his wife arrived at their 41st Street house just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Merle Gunn had gone out of town overnight, and her husband of 35 years had picked her up and brought her back home. While they were in their driveway, a black male approached them.

Merle Gunn said she didn't want to give too much detail about what happened next, but she and Birmingham police said Calvin Gunn was shot during an apparent robbery. "I was there,'' a grieving Merle Gunn said today at her home. "I encountered them first. He was shot multiple times."

Calvin Gunn was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead 54 minutes later. Birmingham police spokesman Lt. Sean Edwards said the shooter fled on foot, along with two other males.

"We're committed to bringing the person accountable to justice,'' Edwards said today. "(Gunn) was an all-around good guy and I hate that happened to him. It's extremely unfortunate."

He spoke to the honor of Calvin Gunn dying while protecting his wife. "It speaks to the kind of gentleman he was,'' Edwards said. "As a husband, our first priority is to protect our wives."

Gunn retired from the City of Birmingham in May 2014 and was recognized for his 25 years of public service for his work on a brush truck. "Our condolences go out to the Gunn family,'' Birmingham Mayor William Bell said today. "We appreciate his years of service to the city and are heartbroken at his senseless death."

On Monday, Merle Gunn today tried to remember better times with her husband, and there were many, she said. The two met in a club near the airport in 1981. "When I saw him, I didn't like him,'' she said with a laugh. "I didn't really go to clubs. I just went with a friend that night."

Still, she gave him her phone number. "He called and he was a pretty cool guy,'' Merle Gunn said. "We've been together ever since. We actually got married three months after we met."

Together they had three children who are now grown. "We laughed, we had jokes and we tried to do as much as we could together,'' she said. "It was like a tag-team thing we had. He'd start a load of clothes and I'd fold them. If I cleaned the inside, he made sure the grass was cut."

"I didn't put gas in the car or clean it out. That was his job,'' she said. "Now everything's going to be my job. I had to ask someone today when the trash comes because after all these years of him doing it, I didn't know."

Merle Gunn said her husband was a people person. "He liked people, and people liked him,'' she said. "He saw the good in everybody."

"He helped people any way he could and as much as he could without hurting himself,'' she said. "You didn't have to take it like they did. If they'd have asked him, he would have just given it to them."

Calvin Gunn, she said, loved to watch UFC boxing, football, CNN, the presidential debates and, most of all, Court TV when it was still on. "He liked to follow it through until they solved the case,'' she said.

After retirement, her husband still found plenty to keep him busy. And, Merle Gunn found things to keep him busy. "He was always making trips to Sam's. We teased him about having a girlfriend there because he always found reasons to go back,'' she said. "He bought a big bag of apples for $7, and I told him we could have done with a $2 bag. I figured if we went ahead and ate them, then we'd be done with them. But he went back and got another bag since they were gone."

Calvin Gunn took good care of his wife, sometimes with ulterior motives. "He had a routine of when I'd park the car in the driveway when I came in, he'd go out and back it into the driveway,'' she said. "Most people just though he was being nice, but he did that to keep me from hitting the poles out there."

Since retirement, Calvin Gunn made his wife breakfast, and lunch, and warmed her car up for her. "He said I did it for him all those years, so he didn't mind,'' she said.

"He picked up my prescriptions from Publix too. I could have combined them and gotten them one time, but that just gave him something to do every week."

The couple traveled whenever they could, including several cruises and trips to New York and Las Vegas. She's now trying to deal with his absence.

Asked what she would say to the person who took her husband's life, Merle Gunn said this: "He took a very important person. He took a big piece of me and my family. He's left a hole, he's left a void I don't think any of us can fill. I don't think he knew what he was doing when he did that because he hurt a lot of people."

She said she's trying to hold herself together because there's work to be done. "I'm up and I'm going to stay up until we get this taken care of because I can't afford to be down,'' she said. "If I don't do it for nobody else, I've got to do it for him. I'm going to fight and we're going to do what we have to do, even if takes me down too."

Birmingham police Chief A.C. Roper said every homicide is troubling for the community but this one exceptionally so. "By all accounts Mr. Gunn was a good and honorable man and it's so sad that he fell victim to violent crime while protecting his wife,'' Roper said. "We are committed to solving this homicide and bringing this perpetrator to justice. Since he was totally wrong on Saturday night, this suspect should now do the right thing and turn himself in. It may take some time but we're coming after him."



