Airman dies at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico

A 21-year-old service member who died Tuesday morning at Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, New Mexico, has been identified as Airman 1st Class Nathan Wilson-Ross of San Angelo.

His death is being investigated but authorities said they do not suspect foul play.

Wilson-Ross was an aircraft maintenance specialist assigned to the 54th Fighter Group. He is survived by his mother and a brother, the Air Force said. His body was discovered in the base dorms, according to the Alamogordo Daily News.

“This is a tragic event that reminds us how precious time can be,” 54th Fighter Group commander Col. James Keen told Alamogordo Daily News. “I encourage members of Team Holloman to reach out and support one another through this tragedy.”

Ponder said Wilson-Ross deployed to Holloman from Aviano Air Base, Italy about a year ago.

Holloman is home to the 49th Wing, whose services include training on MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, according to the base's information profile.



———

©2016 the San Angelo Standard-Times (San Angelo, Texas)

Visit the San Angelo Standard-Times (San Angelo, Texas) at www.gosanangelo.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.