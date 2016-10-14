Airman dies at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico
By THE SAN ANGELO STANDARD-TIMES (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE) Published: October 14, 2016
A 21-year-old service member who died Tuesday morning at Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, New Mexico, has been identified as Airman 1st Class Nathan Wilson-Ross of San Angelo.
His death is being investigated but authorities said they do not suspect foul play.
Wilson-Ross was an aircraft maintenance specialist assigned to the 54th Fighter Group. He is survived by his mother and a brother, the Air Force said. His body was discovered in the base dorms, according to the Alamogordo Daily News.
“This is a tragic event that reminds us how precious time can be,” 54th Fighter Group commander Col. James Keen told Alamogordo Daily News. “I encourage members of Team Holloman to reach out and support one another through this tragedy.”
Ponder said Wilson-Ross deployed to Holloman from Aviano Air Base, Italy about a year ago.
Holloman is home to the 49th Wing, whose services include training on MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, according to the base's information profile.
———
©2016 the San Angelo Standard-Times (San Angelo, Texas)
Visit the San Angelo Standard-Times (San Angelo, Texas) at www.gosanangelo.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
German bomb plot suspect kills self in Saxony prison cell
In presidential election, Democrats' surprise opening among military families
Peace is top priority for next UN chief Antonio Guterres
Trump and Clinton swipe at each other in vicious second debate
US helicopters in action as clashes with Taliban continue in Kunduz
6 Fort Campbell soldiers charged in theft of restricted Army equipment sold online