Air Force investigates after another F-35 engine catches fire

The Air Force is investigating after another F-35A Lightning II fighter jet caught fire while preparing for takeoff on Friday.

The incident occurred at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho at about 11:20 a.m. central time as the aircraft was preparing to conduct a training mission, according to an Air Force press release.

“The pilot had to egress the aircraft during engine start due to a fire from the aft section of the aircraft. The fire was extinguished quickly,” the Air Force said.

The jet is one of seven F-35s from the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona that are at the Idaho base for surface-to-air training, the Air Force said.

A report on The Register, an online tech website, said the Air Force believes the fire was caused by a strong tailwind on the flight line that allowed excessive heat to build up in the jet’s tailpipe. Officially, the cause is still under investigation and the Air Force has not grounded its fleet.

In July 2014, the military temporarily grounded its fleet of F-35s after an engine fire broke out while an F-35 was preparing to take off on a training mission at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Investigators determined that some parts in the Pratt & Whitney engine rubbed together too hard, causing the blade to fail.

The F-35 is built by Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth. The fire occurred as dignitaries gathered at Lockheed’s west Fort Worth complex for a rollout ceremony to celebrate the first F-35 built for Japan.

©2016 the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.