Air Force Academy cadet accused of sex assault to face court-martial
By Chhun Sun | The Gazette (Tribune News Service) | Published: October 7, 2016
An Air Force Academy cadet charged with sexual assault will be arraigned Friday.
Jackson Spalding, a sophomore who graduated from Discovery Canyon High School in Colorado Springs, is accused of groping a female classmate during a March 6, 2015, incident in a classroom, the academy said Thursday.
The female cadet took the allegations to Air Force investigators in August 2015.
Spalding, who is on the track and field team, is accused of sexual assault, abusive sexual contact and conduct unbecoming an officer and gentleman, the academy said.
He's charged with groping a female cadet's breast, fondling her genitalia, and shoving his groin in her face while saying "You know you want to," court papers say.
In January, Spalding's lawyer argued during a hearing that the act was consensual sex.
Prosecutors allege that Spalding invited the woman to watch a movie in Fairchild Hall on the night of March 6. They say Spalding pulled the woman onto his lap during the film and later took her to the floor.
Spalding's court-martial is scheduled for Tuesday.
