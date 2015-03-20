Admiral: If Batman had a ship, it would be Zumwalt

In this Oct. 13, 2016 photo, Lt. Rick Moore, left, and Capt. James Kirk, commanding officer of the future USS Zumwalt, walk past the ship to a news conference in Baltimore. Designed and built with an angular shape to minimize its radar signature, it's the most expensive destroyer ever built for the Navy.

BALTIMORE — If Batman had a warship, it would be the USS Zumwalt.

That's how Adm. Harry Harris, commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, described the Navy's largest and most sophisticated new destroyer, which comes with a price tag of at least $4.4 billion.

"As long as our president and you the American people have an insatiable appetite for security, than I have an insatiable appetite for the stuff to underwrite that security," Harris said at the ship's commissioning ceremony on Saturday.

Ray Mabus, secretary of the Navy, called the Zumwalt "a quantum leap" for Navy ships.

"It's the first of a kind that's leading the way for new classes of ships, new capabilities that are in ships, new systems that we can use and it just expands the things we can do and the ways we do it," Mabus said after the ceremony.

Here are some other details about the guided missile destroyer:

STEALTH

The 610-foot-long warship is sleek, with an angular shape to minimize its radar signature. It looks like a much smaller vessel on radar. Quieter than other ships, the Zumwalt is hard to detect, track and attack. A composite deckhouse hides radar and other sensors. Its powerful new gun system can unload 600 rocket-powered projectiles on targets more than 70 miles away.

POWER

Weighing nearly 15,000 tons, the ship's advanced technology and capabilities allow it a range of defensive and offensive missions to project power, wherever it is needed. Capt. James Kirk, commanding officer of the Zumwalt, says it generates 78 megawatts of power, "enough power to power a medium- to small-sized city." With a motto of Pax Proctor Vim (Peace Through Power), it's unique capability to generate power could be used in ways perhaps not even envisioned yet, such as in the testing and use of laser and directed-energy weapon systems.

MISSILES

The Zumwalt will be able to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles, Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles, standard surface-to-air missiles and anti-submarine rockets from 80 missile tubes.

RIDE

The Zumwalt also features an unconventional wave-piercing hull that makes its ride "very smooth," said Lt. Cmdr. Nate Chase. "You had no fear of having an open cup of coffee and getting jerked around, like some of these other ships."

CREW

With 147 officers and sailors, the Zumwalt's crew is the smallest of any destroyer built since the 1930s, thanks to extensive automation. All sailors are cross-trained, and there's more sharing of tasks on the Zumwalt. Sailors have staterooms, instead of bunk rooms with dozens of people in them. "So, when they wake up, they wake up to only one or two alarm clocks, not four, not 50," Kirk says.

REFORMER

The ship is named after the late Adm. Elmo "Bud" Zumwalt, who earned the Bronze Star in World War II and commanded small boats that patrolled the Mekong Delta in the Vietnam War. He became the youngest chief of naval operations and earned a reputation as a reformer, who fought racism and sexism. "He changed our Navy in massive ways, some to make the fleet a more potent fighting force but most importantly he reformed the institution of the Navy to be more just and fair to all its sailors, making sure that all sailors regardless of race, creed, color, faith, had an opportunity to serve in whatever capacity that their heart and their passion desired to," Kirk said.

THE BRIDGE

On the bridge, there are 180-degree windows and chairs for the ship's captain and executive officer to command the vessel and plenty of video monitors.

STAR TREK?

Kirk rolls with questions about his sharing the first and last name of the fictional captain of the Starship Enterprise, telling reporters to "live long and prosper." But he says his parents named him after his grandfather, not Capt. James T. Kirk of "Star Trek."

"I have interrogated them about this a great deal — more over the last couple of years than before — and they tell me, no, it was all about my grandfather," Kirk says.