Active shooter drill at Defense Department IT headquarters

FORT MEADE, Md. — The Defense Department is conducting an active shooter exercise at its information technology headquarters at Fort Meade.

The Defense Information Systems Agency says in a statement that the drill Thursday also involves Fort Meade emergency responders.

The agency enables information sharing among war fighters, national-level leaders and their mission and coalition partners.

The Defense Information Systems Agency consolidated its headquarters and more than 4,500 workers at Fort Meade in 2011.