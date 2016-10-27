Active shooter drill at Defense Department IT headquarters
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 27, 2016
FORT MEADE, Md. — The Defense Department is conducting an active shooter exercise at its information technology headquarters at Fort Meade.
The Defense Information Systems Agency says in a statement that the drill Thursday also involves Fort Meade emergency responders.
The agency enables information sharing among war fighters, national-level leaders and their mission and coalition partners.
The Defense Information Systems Agency consolidated its headquarters and more than 4,500 workers at Fort Meade in 2011.
