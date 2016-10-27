Quantcast

Active shooter drill at Defense Department IT headquarters

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 27, 2016

FORT MEADE, Md. — The Defense Department is conducting an active shooter exercise at its information technology headquarters at Fort Meade.

The Defense Information Systems Agency says in a statement that the drill Thursday also involves Fort Meade emergency responders.

The agency enables information sharing among war fighters, national-level leaders and their mission and coalition partners.

The Defense Information Systems Agency consolidated its headquarters and more than 4,500 workers at Fort Meade in 2011.

The National Security Agency (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md. is shown in this June 6, 2013 file photo.
Patrick Semansky/AP

related articles

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news