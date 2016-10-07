A look at some of the most deadly US hurricanes

Matthew could become the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in October 2005 if it maintains at least Category 3 status with winds of 110 mph or more.

Current forecasts show Matthew — with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph — could bring heavy rain, powerful winds, storm surge and other problems to the U.S. coast from Florida to the Carolinas in the coming days. Forecasters warn it has the potential to be incredibly destructive.

Below is a look at some other destructive hurricanes in U.S. history: