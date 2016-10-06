6 Fort Campbell soldiers charged in theft of restricted Army equipment sold online

WASHINGTON – Six Fort Campbell soldiers were indicted on federal conspiracy charges Wednesday for allegedly stealing more than $1 million worth of sensitive military gear that was sold on the Internet, in some cases to anonymous buyers in foreign countries.

The U.S. Justice Department revealed the indictment Thursday, announcing the soldiers had stolen sensitive items, including gear restricted from use outside official U.S. military duty, and sold them to two civilians who resold the equipment on eBay.

The gear was stolen between 2013 and 2016, according to the indictment, and included sniper telescopes and rifle accessories, machine gun parts and accessories, grenade launcher sights, flight and combat helmets, communication headsets, body armor and medical supplies.

Some of the items “are extraordinarily and inherently dangerous in the wrong hands and outside of the military or police tactical use,” U.S. Attorney David Rivera said Thursday during a news conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Army equipment was purchased by and shipped to anonymous eBay customers in countries including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Malaysia and Mexico, according to the indictment.

The soldiers charged were Sgt. Michael Barlow, 29; Sgt. Jonathan Wolford, 28; Spc. Kyle Heade, 29; Spc. Alexander Hollibaugh, 25; Spc. Dustin Nelson, 22, and Spc. Aaron Warner, 24. Also charged were civilians John Roberts, 26, and Jason Cory Wilson, 42, both of Clarksville, Tennessee.

Each of the alleged conspirators was charged with “conspiring to steal or receive U.S. Army property and to sell or convey U.S. Army property without authority.” They face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Barlow was charged with three conspiracy counts.

The two civilians also face additional charges, according to the indictment.

Roberts was charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and one count of violating the Arms Export Control Act. Wilson was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, one count of money laundering and one count of violating the Arms Export Control Act. They face up to 20 years imprisonment on each of those additional counts.

