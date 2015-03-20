6,000 Parris Island Marines evacuated to Georgia logistics base

ALBANY, Ga. (Tribune News Service — More than 6,000 recruits, drill instructors and other personnel from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., who were evacuated from the training depot on Tuesday and Wednesday via commercial buses to avoid the path of Hurricane Matthew, have arrived at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.

Albany is a designated location that allows for the safe evacuation of recruits at Parris Island to where limited training can continue until conditions are satisfactory to return to the depot. Recruits will conduct limited training, which will include academic classes, core value guided discussions with leadership, drills and physical training.

MCLB-Albany’s Commanding Officer, Col. James C. Carroll III, said the Albany installation is prepared to host the large group from Parris Island.

“We participate in a series of exercises throughout the year to ensure we are ready for events of this nature,” Carroll said. “It is an absolute honor to host our fellow brothers and sisters from MCRD Parris Island to ensure they are out of harm’s way. It’s a privilege to make sure they are in a place where they can be safe and continue their training.”

The evacuation order came ahead of the catastrophic storm, according to Headquarters and Service Battalion, MCRD, PISC’s Commanding Officer, Col. Edward Jeep.

“(Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Commanding General, Brigadier Gen. Austin E. Renforth) gave the evacuation order after considering the weather predictions,” Jeep said. “We rehearsed and practiced these procedures, but the actual evacuations are not very often.”

Jeep said the last such evacuation was in 2000.

Jeep confirmed training for the recruits will continue while aboard MCLB-Albany.

“There are certain limitations because the facilities are not the same (as at Parris Island), but we will conduct as many training events as we can here in terms of physical fitness, close-order drill or classes,” Jeep said. “Training will continue as it would normally because, frankly, Marines thrive on adversity. Being challenged to continue the mission as we would normally is good for us. We enjoy it.”

Jeep acknowledged the efforts of MCLB-Albany and Marine Corps Logistics Command personnel.

“We are in debt to the Marine Corps Logistics Command’s Commanding General, Major Gen. Craig Crenshaw, and Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany Commanding Officer, Col. James C. Carroll III,” he said. “It’s essential that we have all (coordination) thought through and having a great partner in the state of Georgia has been a great help in that regard, especially during Hurricane Matthew.”

At 2 p.m. Friday, the eye of Hurricane Matthew was located near Jacksonville, Fla. Matthew is moving toward the north-northwest at near 13 mph, and this general motion was expected to continue for the most of Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A turn toward the north is expected by Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Matthew will continue to move near or over the coast of northeast Florida and Georgia through tonight, and near or over the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts making Matthew a Category 3 hurricane. Although weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, Matthew is expected to remain a hurricane until it begins to move away from the East Coast on Sunday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center of the storm, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

Matthew is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 8 to 12 inches over the Atlantic Coast from central Florida to eastern North Carolina, with possible isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches. This rainfall may result in flooding and flash flooding.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said at a Friday news conference that 28 people stuck on Tybee Island would be rescued, but the time was drawing near in which holdouts would be left on their own

“I am not going to put the lives of any first responders at risk,” Deal said. “And when we reach that point, those people are going to have to hunker down and ride it out on their own.”

He also had some advice for those who had evacuated from the coast.

“I know that those who had to leave homes are anxious to get back, but be sure you don’t put yourself in greater jeopardy by going back to soon,” Deal said.

