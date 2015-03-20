4 fallen soldiers left off Ga. Vietnam War monument

ATHENS (Tribune News Service) — Lance Cpl. Roy Lee Moore joined the Marines because he couldn’t find a job after graduating in 1966 from Trinity High School.

A mortarman, he was shipped to Vietnam and killed in action June 16, 1968. He was 19 years old.

“He lacked about 30 days or 45 days of getting out before he got killed,” said his brother, James Moore. “But it was a bad war, and a lot of people were getting killed back then.”

Military records show he was killed in the Quang Nam Province of South Vietnam, the victim of artillery, rocket or mortar fire.

Despite his sacrifice, Moore’s name was inadvertently excluded from the Vietnam War memorial placed outside the Limestone County Courthouse in 1974.

Military records listed his home as Madison. His brother said they had a Madison mailing address, but they really lived in Limestone County on County Line Road.

A group of volunteers and contributors hope to correct the omission soon by replacing the monument, which also misspells Vietnam as “VIEINAM” and misspells the name of one of the county’s war dead.

“Back in 1974, when they put this up, they didn’t have the resources that we do now to research it,” said Sandy Thompson, director of the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens.

Thompson has been researching Limestone County residents who died in Vietnam to determine if any names are missing from the monument.

So far that research has revealed four people, including Moore, who she says deserves to be added to the memorial. The monument lists the names of 19 who fell in the service of their country.

They include Seaman Thomas Belue Box, who was 21 when his destroyer, the USS Franklin E. Evans, collided with an Australian aircraft carrier during an exercise in the South China Sea on June 3, 1969.

The destroyer was sliced in two, and Box and 73 other sailors lost their lives.

While the Evans had been deployed to Vietnam to support the war effort and provided gunfire support during the Tet Offensive, military doctrine held that the dead sailors were not eligible to be listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The incident was ruled a non-combat accident, because the exercise was deemed not directly related to combat operations and because it occurred about 50 miles outside the combat zone.

Thompson said Box deserves to be added to the memorial at the courthouse.

Others missing from the monument include 1st Lt. Morgan William Weed and Pfc. Ruben Lee Horton, according to Thompson.

The military listed Weed’s home as Decatur, but Thompson said he was a Limestone County resident. Horton grew up in Athens but moved to Illinois after high school. The military recorded his home as Milwaukee.

Weed, an infantry unit commander, died after he was hit by small arms fire in an unreported part of Cambodia on May 10, 1970, according to military records. He was 25.

Horton was 19 days into his tour when he suffered “multiple fragmentation wounds” and died on a battlefield in Gia Dinh Province, South Vietnam, according to military records. He was 20.

Thompson is updating the list of the county’s Vietnam War deaths as three men work to replace the monument in order to correct the misspellings and include omitted names.

Decatur residents Paul Goehler and Pierre Tourney Jr. plan to split the cost of the new monument that Tourney said will be about 4½ feet tall and 2½ feet wide.

Goehler was drafted into the Army during the war, but said he was lucky to have served in Germany instead of Vietnam. A former Athens resident, he went to school with two of the dead servicemen listed on the monument.

Tourney is owner of Clark Memorials in Decatur. He said it would take 10 to 12 weeks to construct the monument once Thompson finalizes the list.

While Thompson said veterans had complained for years that names were missing and Vietnam was misspelled, many residents never noticed the error.

“It’s amazing that as many times as I walked by and saw that monument that I never really looked at it and saw it was misspelled,” Goehler said.

Concerted efforts to replace the monument were touched off when Skip Ferguson, a retired U.S. Marine, told the Limestone County Commission he wanted to correct the stone monument.

Ferguson is still involved in the project and is also raising money for two other monuments to honor Limestone County service members who died in Beirut, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Thompson is still researching Pfc. James Terrell Blalock, who died April 6, 1968, and Sgt. Carl Gene Ward, who died May 27, 1968.

Military records list their homes as Salem, but Thompson said she believes they were from Salem in Lee County, not Limestone County.

She is asking anyone with information on names missing from the monument or in need of correction to call the museum at 256-771-7578.

The addition of Moore’s name to the monument means he will join former Trinity students Pfc. Herman Lee Troupe and Staff Sgt. Raymond Garth, both of whom died in the war.

“We had several Trinity students that served in Vietnam,” said retired Lt. Col. James Walker, a Trinity graduate and Vietnam veteran.

Trinity, the county’s segregated black high school, closed in 1970.

Moore's brother said he has visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in D.C., but never knew his brother's name was missing from the Limestone County monument.

